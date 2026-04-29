UAE Exits Opec After Nearly 60 Years, Signaling Shift in Global Oil Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates has announced its departure from Opec, marking the largest exit in the group’s history. This move reflects growing tensions with Saudi Arabia over production quotas and geopolitical disagreements, and could weaken Opec’s influence over global oil supply.

The United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) has announced its departure from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( Opec ) after nearly 60 years of membership, effective May 1, 2024.

This move marks the largest exit from the group in its history, as the UAE is the fourth-largest oil producer within Opec, contributing around 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to global supply. The decision comes amid long-standing tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over production quotas and geopolitical disagreements, particularly regarding conflicts in Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen.

The UAE had sought a higher production quota to reflect its expanded capacity, which now stands at 5 million bpd, following a $150 billion investment program. However, Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of Opec, has resisted these demands, leading to growing frustration in Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s exit will reduce Opec’s control over global oil supply, as the group will now have less influence over production levels.

This shift could weaken Opec’s ability to stabilize oil prices, especially as the UAE joins the ranks of independent producers like the United States and Brazil, which pump oil at will. The timing of the UAE’s departure is particularly significant, as it coincides with the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, which has disrupted global energy supplies and damaged the UAE’s production facilities.

The conflict has already led to the biggest-ever global energy supply disruption, according to the International Energy Agency, and has exposed divisions among Gulf nations. Despite the UAE’s exit, Opec and its allies, known as Opec+, are expected to remain intact, with Saudi Arabia continuing to coordinate oil supply policy. Analysts suggest that Opec+ will not collapse, as Saudi Arabia still holds significant spare capacity and seeks to manage the market.

However, the UAE’s withdrawal signals a structural weakening of Opec, as the group loses one of its key members. The UAE’s decision also reflects its growing alignment with the United States and Israel, further complicating its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The UAE’s exit follows the departures of Angola, Ecuador, and Qatar from Opec in recent years, though none of these countries were as large as the UAE in terms of production.

Iraq, the third-largest producer in Opec+, has no plans to leave the group, as it values stable oil prices. The UAE’s move could have broader implications for global energy markets, as it may lead to increased competition among oil producers. For now, the UAE’s ability to increase production is limited due to the closure of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but once conditions improve, it could ramp up output to its full capacity.

The UAE’s exit also raises questions about the future of Opec, as other members may reconsider their membership if they feel their interests are not being adequately represented. The group has faced criticism in the past, including from former US President Donald Trump, who accused Opec of inflating oil prices.

However, Opec+ has also played a crucial role in stabilizing markets during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when it coordinated production cuts to support prices. The UAE’s departure is a reminder of the evolving dynamics within the global oil market, as countries seek to balance their economic interests with geopolitical considerations





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