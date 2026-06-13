UAE Agrees to Unlock Billions of Dollars for Iran as Part of Effort to Reduce Regional Tensions

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of a broader effort to reduce regional tensions, according to sources. The move comes as part of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, which could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran as part of a broader effort to reduce regional tensions , according to sources.

The move comes as part of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, which could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions. The UAE has denied claims that any frozen Iranian funds have been released, with a statement from the UAE foreign ministry categorically denying reports of the transfer.

However, sources say that a first tranche of US$3 billion has already been made available, and that the UAE aims to ease tensions and foster peace in the region. The arrangement signals a striking pivot from the open animosity that characterised UAE-Iran relations through much of the war, and could help resolve the conflict between the US and Iran without either side crossing its red lines.

Iran could claim it extracted compensation for war damages, Washington could insist it paid nothing, while Abu Dhabi would gain greater security and protect Dubai's status as a regional hub. In return for the disbursement, Iran would halt missile and drone attacks on the UAE and rebuild bilateral ties through intelligence sharing and economic cooperation.

The UAE-Iranian arrangement is set to unfold against a complex financial backdrop that could involve Dubai, the UAE's main commercial hub and one of Tehran's most important economic lifelines





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