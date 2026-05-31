U.S. Soybean Farmers Await Concrete Details as Trump‑Xi Trade Pledge Remains Vague

American soybean growers welcome a renewed U.S.-China agricultural pledge but warn that vague language and lingering tariffs could limit the deal's impact on future export volumes.

Across the United States, soybean growers have been watching the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute with a mixture of hope and caution. The optimism that followed the October meeting of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, was based on a promise from Beijing to boost soybean purchases.

However, the recent visit of President Trump to Beijing ended without any specific agricultural commitments, leaving farmers to interpret a vague White House briefing that mentioned a general pledge for U.S. farm products from 2026 through 2028. The lack of detail has made many producers uneasy, even as they welcome the renewed language of support.

The brief readout stated that the United States expects a commitment covering all agricultural goods for three years, on top of the soybean purchase schedule that China agreed to in October 2025. Darin Johnson, a fourth‑generation corn and soybean farmer from Minnesota and president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, said the statement was a step forward but emphasized the need for "teeth" in any agreement.

He noted that the earlier pledge called for China to buy 12 million metric tonnes of soybeans for the remainder of 2025 and at least 25 million tonnes each year from 2026 to 2028, a volume the USDA estimates would be worth roughly $10.5 billion. When combined with a $17 billion commitment for other farm products, the total annual pledge would approach $27.5 billion, still shy of the $40.9 billion in U.S. agricultural exports to China recorded in 2022.

Johnson described the outlook as "cautiously optimistic" and recalled the Phase One agreement of the Trump administration's first term, which promised China would buy $40‑$50 billion of U.S. farm goods. He warned that the promised Phase Two, which would have further increased soybean purchases, never materialized, and urged that any future commitments be reliable and enforceable. David Burrier, a Maryland farmer who heads the Frederick County Farm Bureau, expressed a similar mix of excitement and skepticism.

While he praised the May deal for providing some relief after three consecutive dry years and the ongoing disruptions caused by the Iran war, he characterized the specifics as "somewhat vague". Burrier noted that the deal appears to focus more on dollar values than on precise grain quantities, a lack of clarity that makes planning difficult for producers who cultivate corn, wheat, soybeans, and hay.

He highlighted that the first quarter of this year saw China purchase about 5 billion bushels of soybeans, a significant rebound from the near‑zero levels seen at the height of the trade war, when tariffs and retaliatory measures caused a 65.7 percent drop in U.S. soybean exports to $8.4 billion. Both Johnson and Burrier stressed that tariffs remain a major concern.

U.S. soybeans entering China currently face a 13 percent tariff, compared with a 3 percent duty on Brazilian soybeans, despite China sourcing over 70 percent of its soybean imports from the United States last year. The joint U.S.-China agricultural board is expected to identify roughly $30 billion worth of non‑strategic products on which tariffs could be reduced or eliminated, but the history of broken promises and miscommunication casts doubt on the feasibility of meeting the new commitments.

Nonetheless, the farming community remains hopeful that a more predictable trade environment will emerge, allowing grain to flow to China without the constant threat of policy swings





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