U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio promises "very serious talks" on Iran's nuclear programme

Marco Rubio stated that the US would engage in "very serious talks" with Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened. The remarks suggest a phased approach and an interim agreement but critics argue that this approach may weaken the U.S. position in future talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the United States is prepared to engage in "very serious talks" with Iran if it reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks suggest that Washington may adopt a phased approach and accept an interim agreement that does not immediately address Iran's nuclear programme. According to the remarks, the U.S. could renew its threats to attack Iran if the negotiations do not yield results within two months. The remarks also indicate that Washington is willing to wait and work through technical matters before entering into talks with Iran.

,The remarks reflect a pragmatic approach by the U.S., acknowledging that Iran must open the strait before the U.S. can engage in talks about enrichment and nuclear weapons





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