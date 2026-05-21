U.S. President Postpones AI Order, Delaying Cybersecurity Measures Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump postponed the signing of an executive order on AI due to growing cybersecurity concerns, but the administration still intended to create a voluntary framework for AI developers. The measure could potentially affect industry profits, especially if it slows down the rollout of new AI models as some firms might change their operations to address security concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump postponed plans to sign an executive order on AI. Trump planned to create a voluntary framework for AI developers to engage with the U.S. government before the public release of covered models.

The administration also intended to direct the U.S. government to use advanced AI models to improve cybersecurity defenses of federal, state, and local government systems, along with networks owned by vital sectors, like banks and hospitals. Anthropic's AI system, Mythos, could supercharge complex cyberattacks, according to the company. But cybersecurity experts believe fears of unfettered hacking are overstated.

Implementation of the executive order could potentially hinder the industry's profits as it may slow down the rollout of new models or prompt companies to change their operations to address security concerns





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Law Cybersecurity U.S. President Postponement Ex-Order AI Cybersecurity Blockchain.Com Blockchain.Com IPO Security Risks Supercharge Cyberattacks Anthropic Security Experts Concerns Industry Profits Slow Down Rollout Change Operations Vital Sectors

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