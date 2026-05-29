U.S., Iran Reach Ceasefire Agreement, Trump Yet to Approve

After months of conflict, the U.S. and Iran have reached a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire for 60 days. However, U.S. President Donald Trump is yet to give his final approval. The agreement will address Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key issue in the negotiations.

After months of conflict, the U.S. and Iran have inched closer to a ceasefire agreement, with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached to extend the truce for 60 days.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump is yet to give his final approval, according to four sources familiar with the matter. The MOU, as reported by Axios, will address Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key sticking point in the negotiations. The Trump administration has previously hinted at an imminent deal, only to have Iran dispute or downplay such claims. The war, initially expected to last four to six weeks, is now in its third month.

Over the weekend, speculation of a deal intensified when Trump canceled his plans to stay in Washington and skipped his son's wedding, citing 'circumstances pertaining to government.

' However, a senior Trump administration official later downplayed the prospects of an imminent deal, stating that there was only an agreement in principle over the broad contours of a deal. Trump, facing pressure from Iran hawks within his own party and growing voter discontent over high prices, particularly for gasoline, is under pressure to deliver a deal that addresses Iran's nuclear program.

Trump has maintained that his primary goal in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon using its highly enriched uranium. Tehran, however, has consistently denied having such plans





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