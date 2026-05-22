U.S.-Iran Peace Chances '50-50', AIPU Says, Highlighting Mediation Efforts by Pakistan

Anwar Gargash, the UAE's presidential advisor, discusses the possibility of a 50-50 chance of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement, concerns regarding Iranian over-negotiation, and mediation efforts led by Pakistan. Gargash also highlights the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz as a waterway for global energy, trade, and maritime traffic.

Diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates President Anwar Gargash speaks at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates . The UAE's presidential advisor states that there's a 50-50 chance of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement and fears Iranian over-negotiation.

Pakistan has been mediating a U.S.-Iran ceasefire to end the war. Gargash warns that any control over the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent by politicizing the waterway and placing it under Iranian leverage. He calls for negotiations aimed at resolving underlying issues and returning the waterway to its pre-war status as an international waterway





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Current Affairs Geopolitics Conflict Resolution Anwar Gargash Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit United Arab Emirates U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Pakistani Mediation Strait Of Hormuz Gargash's Concerns Iranian Over-Negotiation U.S.-Iran Conflict War In The Gulf Global Economic Impact Mediterranean Naval Operations Maritime Chokepoints

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