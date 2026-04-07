U Mobile Unveils ULTRA Postpaid Plans with Enhanced 5G Features and Security

U Mobile has launched its new ULTRA Postpaid plans, featuring enhanced 5G access, security add-ons, and increased data allowances. The plans include options for individual and family users, as well as roaming benefits. The ULTRA5G network has achieved 82.9% population coverage ahead of schedule.

U Mobile has revamped its postpaid offerings, introducing the ULTRA Postpaid branding to its plans. While the core features of the higher-tier plans remain consistent, U Mobile has enhanced the value proposition by adding features like prioritized 5G access and security protection add-ons. The announcement coincides with the news that U Mobile 's ULTRA5G network has achieved a remarkable 82.9% 5G population coverage, surpassing its initial schedule.

This positions U Mobile as a significant player in Malaysia's 5G landscape, competing with Digital Nasional Berhad to provide advanced mobile services. The new ULTRA Postpaid plans reflect U Mobile's commitment to delivering enhanced connectivity and a superior user experience in the evolving mobile market.\Starting with the base plan, the existing offering has been replaced with the new ULTRA Postpaid 45. Priced at RM45 per month, this plan provides a generous 500GB of data, including hotspot usage and unlimited calls. For users requiring more data, the ULTRA Postpaid 68 offers a substantial 1000GB of data with hotspot functionality and unlimited calls, all for RM68 per month. This plan is also bundled with 15GB of roaming data and complimentary incoming calls from Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. The previous Postpaid 68 plan offered 500GB of data, shareable for roaming in the mentioned countries. The top-tier plan, formerly known as Postpaid 98, has been rebranded as ULTRA Global 98. It maintains its core features, offering 1000GB of data with hotspot, unlimited calls, and 15GB of roaming data with free incoming calls in over 60 countries, catering to international travelers. To further enhance its offerings, U Mobile has introduced the ULTRA WatchShare plan, specifically designed to provide connectivity for smartwatches. Furthermore, all ULTRA5G Postpaid plans will include 6 months of free access to the ULTRAWatch Share service. The ULTRA Postpaid plans are designed to meet the diverse needs of mobile users, providing options for various data consumption patterns and international travel requirements.\Complementing these core plans, U Mobile is offering additional value-added services. Subscribers will receive a three-month complimentary access to the upcoming ULTRA Security Pro add-on. This service provides comprehensive protection, including identity, device, and insurance coverage, enhancing the security of user data and devices. Another key addition is the free ULTRA5G Priority Pass. The base ULTRA Postpaid 45 plan receives one pass, Postpaid 68 gets two passes, and the top-tier Global 98 plan is allocated three passes. The ULTRA5G Priority Pass is an on-demand 5G Network Slicing feature that grants users faster and higher-priority access to the 5G network, proving beneficial in high-traffic or congested areas. It is priced at RM5 for 3 hours or RM2 per hour. The ULTRA Family 128 Postpaid plan, now branded ULTRA Family 128, offers 1000GB of shared data with hotspot across four lines, along with unlimited calls and 15GB roaming data in over 60 countries. This family plan also benefits from 3 months of free ULTRA Security Pro and 12 ULTRA5G Priority Passes (3 per line). The ULTRA Security Pro add-on, launching on April 14th, costs RM5 per month. It offers advanced protection across different facets and is designed to provide users with a secure and reliable mobile experience across all plans. This strategic combination of enhanced data allowances, added features, and value-added services underscores U Mobile's commitment to staying competitive in the evolving mobile market





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U Mobile ULTRA Postpaid 5G Network Slicing Mobile Plans

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