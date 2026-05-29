U Mobile's ULTRA5G network redefines 5G connectivity in Malaysia

U Mobile's independent ULTRA5G network has overcome the 'great indoors' challenge, offering faster speeds and improved consistency in indoor locations.

U Mobile 's ULTRA5G network is redefining 5G connectivity in Malaysia by overcoming the 'great indoors' challenge. Unlike standard 5G networks, ULTRA5G is built on its own independent infrastructure, using a strategic combination of low- and mid-band spectrum to tackle signal penetration issues.

This has resulted in a massive 51% improvement in 5G download speeds and a 27% jump in upload speeds over a 12-month period, with speeds now roughly two-thirds higher than competitors. In addition to speed, ULTRA5G has also improved consistency, with users twice as likely to experience excellent 5G signal strength indoors compared to users on other Malaysian networks.

Even in dense, high-traffic areas, ULTRA5G has proven to be reliable, with a 5G Consistent Quality score above 90% at major hubs like Pavilion KL and Sunway Pyramid. Real-world tests have also shown U Mobile's ULTRA5G to outperform competing networks, with download speeds of up to 570Mbps in the bustling Bukit Bintang city centre and up to 818Mbps in indoor locations.

This is a significant improvement over competing networks, which default to 4G+ in indoor locations and offer much slower speeds. The future of 5G will increasingly be measured by how well it performs in the real world, and ULTRA5G is setting a new standard for indoor performance





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U Mobile ULTRA5G 5G Connectivity Independent Network Indoor Performance

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