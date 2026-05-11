U Mobile Partners with Vibe Mobile for Seamless Network Access and Digital Experience

U Mobile, a leading telco in Malaysia with a robust 5G network, announces a strategic partnership with Vibe Mobile, allowing the new MVNO to tap into the telco's advanced network infrastructure. The Empower Program supports Alien Walk LLC's partnership with Vibe Mobile to offer seamless data services, support for roaming capabilities, and access to U Mobile's 4G and 5G networks.

Under a strategic partnership with Vibe Mobile , U Mobile has successfully granted full access to its network for a new MVNO , leveraging the telco's superior next-generation 5G and 4G infrastructure.

This move, supported by the Empower Program, enables Vibe Mobile, an MVNO by Elite Links Sdn Bhd, to offer seamless data, domestic, and international services, as well as roaming capabilities. The collaboration supports U Mobile's ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic MVNO ecosystem by equipping partners with access to their extensive, flexible, and advanced network capabilities.

U Mobile's Consumer Business Officer Navin Manian highlights the partnership's role in promoting competition and driving innovation for customers, while Vibe Mobile's Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lim emphasizes that, as a modern digital brand, the right network partner is crucial in delivering high-quality and future-proof mobile experiences for Malaysians





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U Mobile Vibe Mobile MVNO Empower Program Next-Gen 5G Network Innovation Competition Digital Experience High-Quality

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