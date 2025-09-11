U Mobile Partners with SACOFA for 5G Network Expansion in Sarawak

U Mobile and SACOFA collaborate to build a robust 5G network across Sarawak, leveraging SACOFA's extensive fiber infrastructure. This partnership aims to deliver reliable, low-latency 5G services and support Sarawak's digital transformation goals.

U Mobile , a leading Malaysian telecommunications company, has partnered with Sarawak Communication Authority ( SACOFA ) to build a robust 5G network across the state of Sarawak . This collaboration is a significant step towards expanding U Mobile 's 5G footprint in Malaysia, strengthening its commitment to provide widespread and reliable 5G coverage. \Under the terms of a 10-year agreement, SACOFA will act as U Mobile 's primary fiber backhaul partner.

This means SACOFA's extensive fiber optic network, spanning over 11,000 kilometers across Sarawak, will serve as the backbone for U Mobile's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) sites. This fiber connectivity will ensure high-capacity connections between U Mobile's 5G RAN sites and regional Points of Interconnect (POIs), enabling reliable, low-latency 5G services for both consumers and businesses. \This partnership aligns with U Mobile's goal of achieving 80% 5G population coverage in Malaysia and Sarawak's Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), which emphasizes digital transformation as a key driver of economic growth. The collaboration also supports the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, aiming to create a dynamic, inclusive, and innovation-driven digital ecosystem for the state. By leveraging SACOFA's fiber infrastructure and U Mobile's 5G expertise, both parties aim to position Sarawak as a leader in Malaysia's digital transformation journey





