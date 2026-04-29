U Mobile Launches ULTRA Family 128 Plan with Free Roaming, Prioritized Connectivity, and Device Deals

U Mobile introduces the ULTRA Family 128 plan, offering 128GB of data, free global roaming in 60+ destinations, prioritized connectivity, complimentary security features, and a buy-one-free-one 5G phone promotion for family members.

U Mobile has launched a compelling new mobile plan , the ULTRA Family 128, designed to cater to the connectivity needs of modern families and frequent travelers.

This plan isn't just about generous data allowances; it's a comprehensive package brimming with benefits that aim to enhance the user experience across various scenarios. At its core, the ULTRA Family 128 plan provides a substantial 128GB of data, more than enough for streaming high-definition video, engaging in online gaming, participating in video conferences, and handling all other data-intensive activities.

However, what truly sets this plan apart is its prioritization feature. U Mobile incorporates technology that ensures users receive prioritized connectivity, particularly crucial in densely populated areas where network congestion is common.

Imagine being able to maintain a stable connection during a live concert at a stadium, navigating a bustling transport hub, working in a busy commercial district, attending classes at a university, or simply enjoying seamless connectivity in a vibrant city center – the ULTRA Family 128 plan strives to make this a reality. This prioritization isn't just a theoretical benefit; it translates to a smoother, more reliable mobile experience when and where it matters most.

Beyond domestic connectivity, U Mobile is significantly enhancing the value proposition of the ULTRA Family 128 plan with the inclusion of free global roaming data in over 60 destinations. This is a game-changer for travelers, eliminating the often-expensive and cumbersome process of purchasing separate roaming packages. Popular travel destinations like Japan, Korea, Thailand, and China are all included in this extensive roaming coverage.

Whether you're a casual vacationer or a frequent business traveler, the ability to stay connected without incurring additional roaming charges is a substantial benefit. Furthermore, the ULTRA Family 128 plan is unique in its offering of shared roaming data across all lines associated with the plan. This means that every member of the family can enjoy the convenience of free roaming data, making it an exceptionally attractive option for families who travel together.

This shared roaming feature distinguishes U Mobile from competitors who typically charge extra for roaming or limit it to specific lines. The plan is designed to provide peace of mind and seamless connectivity, regardless of location. U Mobile understands the modern family's need for constant connection and has responded with a plan that truly delivers on that promise. U Mobile isn't stopping at data and roaming benefits; they are also prioritizing user security and offering attractive device deals.

The ULTRA Security Pro service, normally priced at RM5 per month, is being offered complimentary for the first three months to new subscribers. This service provides robust AI-powered protection against scams, viruses, and malware that could compromise personal data. In an era of increasing cyber threats, this added layer of security is invaluable.

Moreover, U Mobile is extending an exclusive buy-one-free-one promotion on 5G phones to ULTRA Family members. This incredible offer allows customers to purchase a selected 5G device and receive a second device entirely free of charge. For those not interested in the buy-one-free-one deal, U Mobile also provides a wide selection of smartphones from leading brands such as iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel, ensuring there's a device to suit every preference and budget.

This combination of security features, roaming benefits, and device promotions makes the ULTRA Family 128 plan a truly comprehensive and competitive offering in the Malaysian mobile market. U Mobile is clearly aiming to provide a holistic mobile experience that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, from connectivity and security to affordability and choice





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U Mobile ULTRA Family 128 Mobile Plan Data Roaming 5G Security Promotion Connectivity

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