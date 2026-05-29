U Mobile Gains Edge in Malaysia's 5G Race With Faster Indoor Speeds and Higher Consistency

Opensignal's latest analysis reveals that U Mobile's ULTRA5G rollout has boosted 5G download speeds by 51% and upload speeds by 27%, while its indoor coverage reliability now exceeds 90% in key locations, positioning the carrier ahead of rivals in the Malaysian market.

Recent advertising across the telecommunications sector has been saturated with promises of the fastest connection speeds in the nation, yet many of those claims lack solid evidence.

In contrast, U Mobile appears to have measurable data that backs up its assertions of superior performance. A new report from Opensignal shows that U Mobile is pulling ahead of its rivals in overall network quality, particularly when it comes to indoor coverage-a critical factor because a large share of mobile data traffic now occurs inside malls, offices and transport hubs.

While other Malaysian operators still excel outdoors, they struggle to maintain the same level of reliability and speed inside buildings. U Mobile's ULTRA5G programme, launched in August 2025, has deliberately targeted high‑density indoor locations, leveraging the company's recent appointment as the country's second 5G wholesale provider. This role gave U Mobile access to dedicated spectrum and the freedom to build its own infrastructure rather than relying solely on the single wholesale network run by Digital Nasional Berhad.

By deploying antennas and small‑cells in high‑traffic venues such as Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid and KLIA Terminal 1, U Mobile has been able to improve both speed and stability where users need it most





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U Mobile 5G Performance Indoor Coverage ULTRA5G Opensignal Report

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