Two women die in hit-and-run in Selangor, 17-year-old relative injured

A family walk in Bandar Baru Klang, Selangor ended in a tragic event when a silver SUV hit and killed two sisters aged 57 and 62 and injured a 17-year-old boy. The injured boy was hospitalized but is recovering. The case is under investigation for allegations of dangerous driving causing death.

A family walk in Bandar Baru Klang , Selangor ended in the death of two women, aged 57 and 62, and hospitalization of a 17-year-old boy after a hit-and-run along Jalan Pekan Baru.

The white SUV hit the three pedestrians and then fled the scene. The victims were fatally injured and the boy was injured but is receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital. The case is under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with a jail term of two to ten years, and a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000. Police are looking for more information and urging the public to contact the investigating officer Inspector Ahmad Fadzli Abdullah





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Crime Road Accidents Selangor Bandar Baru Klang Selangor Hit-And-Run Silver SUV Jail Term Driving Licence Suspension Minor Injuries Fatal Injuries Elderly Women Hit-And-Run Victim Road Transport Act Investigation Warning More Information

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