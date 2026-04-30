Two Soldiers Arrested in Johor Over Alleged Assault at Military Camp

Two army personnel have been arrested in Mersing, Johor, following allegations of inflicting grievous harm on a fellow soldier. The incident occurred at Kem Iskandar, and the injured soldier is receiving treatment in Kuala Lumpur. A rotan believed to be the weapon used in the assault has been seized.

Johor Bahru, Malaysia – A serious incident has unfolded at Kem Iskandar, a military camp in Mersing, Johor , resulting in the arrest of two army personnel.

The arrests stem from allegations of grievous harm inflicted upon a fellow soldier. Johor police chief, Comm Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad, confirmed that a report concerning the incident was lodged at 8:31 PM on March 14th. The injured soldier is presently undergoing medical care at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, receiving treatment for the injuries sustained.

The swift response from law enforcement led to the apprehension of the two suspects, both 24 years of age and stationed at the same camp, at approximately 11:45 PM on the night of the report. The investigation, meticulously conducted by the Johor police, revealed the alleged use of a rotan – a traditional Malay cane – measuring approximately 72 centimeters as the instrument of assault. This rotan was subsequently seized as evidence.

Importantly, both individuals taken into custody have clean criminal records and have tested negative for drug use, indicating that the incident was not linked to substance abuse. The case is being prosecuted under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

A conviction under this section carries a severe penalty, potentially including a prison sentence of up to 20 years, alongside the possibility of a substantial fine and/or corporal punishment in the form of whipping. This highlights the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the alleged assault and the commitment to ensuring justice for the victim.

The thoroughness of the investigation, including the forensic examination of the weapon and the background checks on the suspects, demonstrates a dedication to establishing the facts and pursuing a fair legal outcome. The investigation has now reached a crucial stage, with the complete investigation paper submitted to the Johor public prosecutor’s office on April 28th. This transfer signifies the conclusion of the police’s investigative work and initiates the next phase of the legal process.

The public prosecutor’s office will now review the evidence, assess the strength of the case, and determine the appropriate course of action, which may include formally charging the suspects and proceeding to trial. Comm Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad’s statement underscores the police’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, including those serving in the armed forces.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of discipline and adherence to regulations within the military, and the consequences of violating those standards. The focus now shifts to the judicial system, where the accused will have the opportunity to defend themselves and the truth of the matter will be determined through due process.

The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have implications for the individuals involved and potentially for protocols within the military camp itself, prompting a review of safety measures and disciplinary procedures





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Malaysia Johor Military Assault Arrest

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