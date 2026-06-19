Two Sisters Killed in Road Accident in Maran

Two sisters died when their car collided with another vehicle on Jalan Besar Jengka 19, Maran, Pahang.

Two sisters lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Jalan Besar Jengka 19 near a fishing pond in Maran , Pahang , on Tuesday evening.

The victims, identified as Dinie Hanis Noor Azlan Efenddy, 23, and Dinie Nasuha, 19, were traveling in a Toyota Unser when it collided with a Perodua Axia around 6:15 pm local time. The impact caused the Toyota Unser to overturn, trapping both sisters inside the wreckage. Emergency responders from the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. They used specialized hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the victims from the mangled vehicle.

Despite their efforts, paramedics from the Ministry of Health Malaysia pronounced both sisters dead at the scene. The bodies were later handed over to the police for further investigation and formal identification. The accident occurred on a stretch of road known for its moderate traffic flow and occasional sharp bends. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Toyota Unser was traveling from Jengka 19 towards Bandar Pusat Jengka before the collision.

The driver of the Perodua Axia sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation, including examining skid marks and vehicle damage to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are also interviewing witnesses who were present at the time of the incident.

Road safety advocates have urged authorities to review the safety conditions on this road, especially near fishing ponds where vehicles might unexpectedly cross or stop. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with family and friends mourning the loss of the two sisters. Both were well-known in the area, with Dinie Hanis having recently graduated from university and Dinie Nasuha pursuing her studies. The family has requested privacy as they grieve.

This accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, including wearing seatbelts and adhering to speed limits. The Pahang JBPM has advised motorists to exercise extra caution, particularly during peak hours and in areas with limited visibility. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities have promised to take necessary actions to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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Road Accident Sisters Killed Maran Pahang Car Collision

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