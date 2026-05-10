Two Singaporeans Confirmed Dead Following Mount Dukono Eruption in Indonesia

Two Singaporean nationals have been confirmed dead after the eruption of Mount Dukono in Halmahera, Indonesia, sparking investigations into tour guides who led visitors into restricted danger zones.

The authorities in Indonesia have officially confirmed the tragic passing of two Singaporean citizens who were previously reported missing following the violent eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island.

The victims, identified as 30-year-old Heng Wen Qiang Timothy and 27-year-old Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, were located by search and rescue teams near the edge of the volcanic crater. According to Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, the effort to retrieve the bodies has been severely hindered by the ongoing volcanic activity and unpredictable, adverse weather conditions in the region.

The recovery operation remains a perilous task as the mountain continues to exhibit signs of instability, making the environment extremely hazardous for the personnel involved. The emotional weight of the loss is felt deeply, and the process of returning the deceased to their families is being handled with the utmost care despite the environmental challenges. In the wake of this tragedy, a significant legal investigation has been launched into the conduct of several local tour guides.

Erlichson Pasaribu, the Chief of Police for North Halmahera, stated that these guides are being scrutinized for their decision to lead a group of tourists, comprising both Singaporean and Indonesian nationals, into a high-risk area near the crater. This action occurred despite a strict official mandate that had closed all activities within a four-kilometer radius of the volcano to ensure public safety.

Under the Indonesian Disaster Management Law and various public safety regulations, the guides could face severe legal consequences, including prison sentences of up to five years for endangering lives. While investigations are ongoing, no formal arrests have been made as of Sunday, but the authorities are determined to hold those responsible for the safety breach accountable, emphasizing that guidelines provided by volcanology experts are not mere suggestions but legal requirements.

The geological volatility of Mount Dukono, located in the North Maluku province near the Pacific Ocean, became evident on Friday when the volcano began a series of powerful eruptions. The initial blast sent a towering column of volcanic ash approximately 10 kilometers into the atmosphere, creating a blanket of grey debris across the surrounding landscape. Following the primary eruption, the volcano continued to experience smaller but frequent explosions that kept the local population on high alert.

By Sunday morning, the Indonesian volcanology agency reported at least three additional eruptions, with the highest ash plume reaching 1.3 kilometers. Due to the persistent threat and the unpredictability of the magma chamber, the agency has maintained a level three warning, which is the second-highest alert level, reinforcing the total ban on any human activity within the restricted four-kilometer zone to prevent further loss of life.

The scale of the rescue operation was immense, with approximately 150 rescue personnel deployed since Sunday morning to scour the difficult terrain. To aid in the search for missing persons in the rugged and ash-covered slopes, the team utilized two specialized thermal drones capable of detecting heat signatures through dense smoke and volcanic debris.

In addition to the Singaporean victims, the recovery teams also found the body of an Indonesian woman, believed to be named Angel, whose remains were transported to a regional hospital for formal identification. Reports from other guides suggest that the victims may have attempted to take a shorter but significantly more dangerous trekking route to reach the summit, bypassing established safety markers.

It remains unclear whether this specific path was officially prohibited, but it likely contributed to their vulnerability when the eruption occurred. Out of the group caught in the disaster, 17 individuals managed to survive, including ten Indonesians and seven Singaporeans. The Singaporean survivors were safely repatriated to their home country on Sunday, following extensive coordination between the Indonesian authorities and the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs





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Mount Dukono Indonesia Eruption Singaporean Nationals Halmahera Volcanic Disaster

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