Two Rohingya Nationals Caught Committing Traffic Offences in Kedah

Two foreign nationals, identified as Rohingya nationals, were caught committing multiple traffic offences by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Kedah. Motorcycles seized in Rohingya driver crackdown According to JPJ’s official statement, the individuals were driving without valid licences and operating vehicles with expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), commonly known as road tax, and without valid insurance coverage. The Kedah JPJ’s Motorcycle Enforcement Unit, known as the Falcon squad, subsequently seized both motorcycles. The vehicles were taken to the Kedah JPJ depot for further action under the relevant laws. JPJ steps up enforcement on foreign drivers JPJ stressed that enforcement operations will continue to be ramped up to ensure the safety of all road users and to foster a culture of legal compliance across the state. Kedah Falcon continues to intensify its Foreign Driver Operation (Ops PEWA) to ensure compliance with road laws among foreign nationals.

Two foreign nationals were issued summonses after being caught committing multiple traffic offences by the Road Transport Department ( JPJ ) in Kedah. Motorcycles seized in Rohingya driver crackdown According to JPJ ’s official statement, the individuals were identified as Rohingya nationals who were driving without valid licences .

Furthermore, they were operating vehicles with expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), commonly known as road tax, and without valid insurance coverage. The Kedah JPJ’s Motorcycle Enforcement Unit, known as the Falcon squad, subsequently seized both motorcycles. The vehicles were taken to the Kedah JPJ depot for further action under the relevant laws.

JPJ steps up enforcement on foreign drivers JPJ stressed that enforcement operations will continue to be ramped up to ensure the safety of all road users and to foster a culture of legal compliance across the state. Kedah Falcon continues to intensify its Foreign Driver Operation (Ops PEWA) to ensure compliance with road laws among foreign nationals. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments!

Also read: JPJ Probes Viral Couple Behaving "Affectionately" in Moving Car While Woman Leans Against Dashboard Source: JPJ Negeri Kedah | Facebook Source: JPJ Negeri Kedah | Facebook Source: JPJ Negeri Kedah | Facebook Source: JPJ Negeri Kedah | Faceboo





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