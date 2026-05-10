Two men remanded for six days in murder investigation of person with disabilities

Two suspects have been remanded for six days to assist in investigations into the death of a person with disabilities (PwD) at Ladang Merdeka Cherbu, Padang Lati, Bachok, three weeks ago. The victim, Muhammad Zakir Fikry Mohd Zainal, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at 12.55 am while receiving treatment at Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bharu.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Datuk Nik Azlan today, allowing police to detain the suspects until next Friday for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Two men, both aged 25, have been remanded for six days to assist in investigations into the death of a person with disabilities (PwD) at Ladang Merdeka Cherbu, Padang Lati, Bachok, three weeks ago. The victim, Muhammad Zakir Fikry Mohd Zainal, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at 12.55 am while receiving treatment at Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bharu.

The suspects arrived at the court complex at about 9.40 am dressed in lock-up attire and were escorted by police personnel





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Murder Person With Disabilities Investigation Detention Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Datuk Nik Azlan Section 302 Of The Penal Code Padang Lati Bachok Universiti Sains Malaysia Specialist Hospital Kota Bharu

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