Two Men Face Legal Consequences for Offensive Royal and Social Commentary on Social Media

The Sepang Sessions Court has taken decisive action against two individuals for posting offensive content on Facebook, highlighting the strict enforcement of regulations surrounding sensitive issues involving race, religion, and royalty.

The Sepang Sessions Court recently presided over two distinct legal proceedings involving individuals accused of disseminating offensive content via social media platforms. In the first instance, 64-year-old Mat Derus Ali was sentenced to four months in prison after he entered a guilty plea for uploading inflammatory material directed at the Malaysian royal institution.

The incident, which occurred in August 2024, involved the accused knowingly initiating communication of an offensive nature intended to cause distress and hurt. The post was subsequently traced by authorities to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission tower located in Cyberjaya, leading to his swift prosecution under the relevant communications laws. During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab argued that the digital content constituted a direct insult to the monarchy and carried dangerous overtones of racial and religious provocation. The presiding judge emphasized the severity of the offense, noting that discourse involving the sensitive 3R pillars—race, religion, and royalty—requires extreme caution and respect. The court underscored that such irresponsible digital conduct threatens the social fabric and harmony of the nation, serving as a stern warning to other internet users who might consider abusing social media to incite hostility or hatred. In a separate courtroom hearing, 52-year-old retired soldier Marzuki Ismail appeared before the same court to face charges concerning an offensive comment posted on Facebook. Unlike his counterpart in the earlier case, Marzuki pleaded not guilty and is now preparing to contest the allegations. The charge stems from a social media interaction that occurred in December 2025, where the accused allegedly initiated an offensive communication that was also flagged by the monitoring systems at the Cyberjaya MCMC headquarters. As the trial proceeds, the legal defense team will have the opportunity to present their case, highlighting the broader legal complexities surrounding the regulation of online expression in Malaysia. This case serves as a further reminder of the government's ongoing crackdown on digital content that breaches the boundaries of civil discourse, particularly when it pertains to matters considered highly sensitive under national security and public peace guidelines. These judicial actions highlight a growing trend in Malaysia where authorities are intensifying their monitoring of the digital landscape to curb content that could potentially trigger societal unrest. The judiciary continues to signal that the anonymity provided by social media is not a shield against legal accountability. By sentencing individuals for their online remarks, the courts are reinforcing the legal standards that govern digital communication in the country. Legal experts and civil society groups remain observant of how these 3R-related cases are handled, as they set important precedents for freedom of expression versus the need for public order. As investigations into similar online activities continue, these two cases underscore the imperative for citizens to exercise extreme responsibility when navigating social media platforms, as the consequences for crossing established legal boundaries regarding national institutions and communal harmony are becoming increasingly severe. The commitment of the courts to handle such sensitive matters with urgency reflects a broader state policy aimed at maintaining stability through strict enforcement of the existing communications and multimedia legislation





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Judiciary Social Media Law 3R Issues Cyberjaya MCMC Freedom Of Speech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civil Society Urges Malaysia to Reconsider Blanket Social Media Ban for YouthA coalition of civil society groups calls on the Malaysian government to drop plans for a social media ban for under-16s, advocating for a rights-based approach to online safety instead.

Read more »

Fahmi Reiterates Push For Upcoming Social Media Age Limit RestrictionComms Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has reiterated the government’s plan to introduce a minimum age limit for social media account ownership.

Read more »

High Court jails 33 men for 10 more months over KTV attack in Taman ShamelinKUALA LUMPUR: Here is a recap of the announcements that made headlines in Corporate Malaysia.

Read more »

How you act on social media matters: CoachKota Kinabalu: Veteran etiquette coach cum former senior civil servant Datuk Suzannah Liaw said the rise of digital communication has created a new front for pr

Read more »

CSOs Urge Malaysia to Reconsider Social Media Ban for ChildrenCivil society organizations are calling on the Malaysian government to withdraw plans for a blanket ban on social media for children under 16, arguing it's a simplistic approach that won't address the root causes of online harm and may violate children's rights. They advocate for evidence-based regulations and inclusive digital access.

Read more »

A Touching Display of Integrity: Men Refuse Donation in Viral TikTok ExchangeTwo individuals go viral for their heartfelt refusal to accept financial donations from each other, showcasing a rare moment of sincerity and mutual kindness that has touched the hearts of thousands online.

Read more »