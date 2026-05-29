Two men acquitted and freed after six years in remand due to prosecution failures

Two men, Chan Shi Wei and Lim Chan Hau, have been acquitted and freed after six years in remand due to prosecution failures in producing a key witness. The High Court in Shah Alam found the prosecution failed to secure a key witness sought by the defence in a case involving nearly 150kg of methamphetamine and heroin.

Two men charged with possessing nearly 150kg of drugs walk free after six years in remand due to prosecution failures in producing a key witness .

The High Court in Shah Alam found the prosecution failed to secure a key witness sought by the defence in a case involving nearly 150kg of methamphetamine and heroin. Chan Shi Wei, 29, and Lim Chan Hau, 30, had spent six years in remand over the charges linked to a house in Kota Damansara.

The defence had repeatedly made clear it required the witness's testimony, but the prosecution only attempted to trace the individual at the eleventh hour despite earlier informing the court the witness was still in the country. Bhupindar also found the prosecution failed to effectively challenge key aspects of the defence during cross-examination. He also ruled there were serious doubts over whether the two men had exclusive custody and control of the drugs to support the amended possession charge.

Chan and Lim were charged with trafficking 51.5kg of methamphetamine, or syabu, and 98.25kg of heroin. The offences were allegedly committed at a house along Jalan Sepah Puteri 5/2 in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at about 10am on October 5, 2020. Chan testified that he had gone to the house on his employer's instructions to collect detergent and bottled water for the restaurant.

Lim maintained the same account throughout the trial, while a raiding officer confirmed detergent and bottled water were found at the premises. Chan also told the court he was not a tenant of the house and was arrested in the living room, while the drugs were discovered in one of the rooms. Lim said he was detained by another police team at a security guard post about 100 metres from the house.

The defence lawyer for Chan were Amirul Jamaluddin, while Lim was represented by Damien Chan, Joshua Kevin and Ian Hannibal. This case highlights the importance of effective prosecution and the need for witnesses to be secured in a timely manner. The acquittal of Chan and Lim is a significant development in this case and highlights the complexities of the justice system





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Two Men Acquitted And Freed Prosecution Failures Key Witness Methamphetamine And Heroin High Court In Shah Alam

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rapid KL Train Derails Near Chan Sow Lin, Prompting Extensive Shuttle ServiceA Rapid KL train derailed near Chan Sow Lin station on May 28, disrupting the Ampang‑Sri Petaling Line. The operator launched shuttle trains and free buses, while engineers investigate the cause.

Read more »

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, Sze Fei-Izzuddin tempah suku akhirPasangan No. 4 dunia itu melakar kemenangan straight set ke atas Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong dari Korea Selatan 22-20, 21-14 dalam masa 41 minit.

Read more »

Aaron-Wooi Yik, Tang Jie-Ee Wei mara ke suku akhirBeregu No. 2 dunia, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik melangkah ke suku akhir selepas membenam pasangan ke-13 dunia, Ben Lane-Sean Vendy

Read more »

Chen Tang Jie-Ee Wei Clinch Second Straight Singapore Open Badminton TitlePencinta sukan badminton di seluruh dunia diajak untuk menyaksikan usaha hebat pasangan bintang dunia Tang Jie dan Ee Wei yang berjaya menyeberangi had demi menang Mesra Set dua asia, menuntut kemenangan kedua di Terbuka Singapura. Mereka memenangi perlawanan 22-20, 21-14 di had sekawan berpeluang dengan lawan Korea Selatan dan meraih garis tepi ke permukaan rekor kemenangan bersama.

Read more »