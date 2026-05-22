Two members of Geng Shafik migrant smuggling syndicate charged under Atipsom Act

Two members of the Geng Shafik migrant smuggling syndicate are among five foreigners charged under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

PETALING JAYA: Two members of the Geng Shafik migrant smuggling syndicate are among five foreigners charged under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the accused comprised three Indonesians and two Bangladeshis. One of the Indonesian suspects was charged at the Seremban Sessions Court on Wednesday (May 29), while the other two were charged at the Klang Anti-Trafficking in Persons Special Sessions Court on May 15. The prosecution under Atipsom involves the roles of the accused as transporters and caretakers of transit houses believed to be part of a migrant smuggling syndicate network.

One accused, who allegedly acted as a transporter, was charged under Section 26J of Atipsom, which carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to RM250,000, or both, upon conviction. The other two accused, who acted as caretakers of transit houses, were charged under Section 26H of the same Act for concealing or harbouring smuggled migrants. The Seremban court ordered the case to be transferred to the High Court there.

For the other two accused charged at the Klang special court, the case will also be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court. No bail was granted and both accused were ordered to remain in prison pending mention of the case at the High Court. Two Bangladeshi men linked to Geng Shafik were also charged at the Klang special court on May 15.

Based on the facts of the case, the two Bangladeshi men are believed to have acted as syndicate coordinators or facilitators, as well as caretakers of a transit house for the Geng Shafik syndicate. Inspections at the scene led to the detention of nine Bangladeshi nationals believed to have been smuggled into Malaysia.

The two accused were charged under Section 26H of Atipsom, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for joint criminal liability, for allegedly harbouring nine smuggled migrants at a residential premises in Petaling Jaya. The court also ordered the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court, where no bail was allowed, and both accused were ordered to remain in prison until the next mention date





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geng Shafik Migrant Smuggling Atipsom Act Transporters Caretakers Transit Houses Smuggled Migrants Bangladesh Indonesia Seremban Klang Karak Highway Car Crashes Cement Lorry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two fined RM4,000 each in Sepang court for spreading false Budi95 subsidy claims on TikTokSEPANG, May 20 — The Sepang Sessions Court today fined a personal driver and a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) volunteer RM4,000 each for spreading false information...

Read more »

KVDT2 upgrade expected to be completed two years ahead of schedule, says KTMBSINGAPORE: Did you ever pop a piece of candy or chocolate into your mouth in class when your teacher was not looking? Or maybe even chomp on a chicken nugget smuggled from the canteen if you're feeling particularly peckish (and adventurous)?

Read more »

Myanmar military claims recapture of Thai border town after two-week offensiveYANGON, May 20 — Myanmar’s military claimed today to have recaptured a town on the Thai border, expanding the frontier trade crossings it claims to control in the grinding...

Read more »

Chinese supertankers carrying Iraqi crude leave Gulf after two-month stayThe two Chinese supertankers, Yuan Gui Yang and Ocean Lily, left the Gulf after loading and unloading Iraqi crude oil. Yuan Gui Yang is expected to arrive at Shuidong Port near Maoming city in southern Guangdong province on June 4 to discharge its cargo, while Ocean Lily is expected to arrive at Quanzhou Port in eastern Fujian province on June 5 to unload its cargo.

Read more »