Two LRT Carriages Re‑Installed After Slip‑Away Near Chan Sow Lin Station

Rapid KL reports that two additional Ampang‑Sri Petaling line carriages were safely placed back on the tracks after slipping off near Chan Sow Lin station, following thorough technical inspections and remedial work.

Two additional light‑rail vehicle (LRV) carriages on Kuala Lumpur's Ampang‑Sri Petaling line have been reset onto the tracks after slipping off near Chan Sow Lin station early this morning, according to a statement released by Rapid KL.

The incident, which occurred in the pre‑dawn hours, caused a temporary disruption to services on the line and prompted a swift response from the transit operator's emergency and technical teams. By mid‑morning the crews had managed to lift the displaced carriages back onto the rails using specialised utility trucks, allowing the line to resume normal operations later in the day.

Rapid KL's press release highlighted that, following the initial rescue of four carriages the previous day, technical staff carried out a comprehensive inspection of the remaining two units before they were moved back to the depot for further examination. The inspection focussed on the undercarriage, braking system, wheel‑set alignment and the structural integrity of the carriage bodies to ensure that no hidden damage would compromise passenger safety.

After confirming that the carriages met the operator's safety standards, the utility trucks were employed to transport them back to the maintenance yard in a controlled manner, adhering to a strict schedule that began early Monday. The slip‑away incident, which took place just a few metres from the Chan Sow Lin interchange, initially forced the suspension of trains on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling corridor for several hours.

Commuters were advised to use alternative routes or wait for replacement bus services while engineers worked to clear the obstruction and assess the cause of the derailment. Preliminary findings point to a combination of track irregularities and a sudden loss of traction due to wet conditions early in the morning. Rapid KL assured the public that all necessary corrective measures, including track realignment and enhanced drainage, are being implemented to prevent a recurrence.

Full service on the Ampang‑Sri Petaling line is expected to be restored by Wednesday, with the operator thanking passengers for their patience and apologising for any inconvenience caused





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LRT Ampang‑Sri Petaling Line Chan Sow Lin Rapid KL Train Derailment

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