Two Labourers Charged in Murder of Intellectually Disabled Man in Kelantan

Two labourers, Muhammad Hakim Zikrullah Mohd Zamran and Mohamed Eerman Daniel Mohamed Afrizal, have been charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, with murdering a 20-year-old intellectually disabled man named Muhammad Zakir Fikry Mohd Zainal at a house in Kampung Binjai, Banggu on April 13.

According to the charge, the two men allegedly murdered Muhammad Zakir Fikry Mohd Zainal at a house in Kampung Binjai , Banggu at about 11pm on April 13 .

Two labourers were charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, today with murdering a 20‑year‑old intellectually disabled man at a house in Kampung Binjai, Banggu last month. The accused, Muhammad Hakim Zikrullah Mohd Zamran, 25, and Mohamed Eerman Daniel Mohamed Afrizal, 27, nodded in understanding after the charges were read before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syamsul Ikhmal Ramli conducted the prosecution, while both accused were unrepresented. The court fixed July 6 for mention.

Separately, Muhammad Hakim and Mohamed Eerman, together with two other labourers — Mohamad Areef Mohd Zuki, 25, and Mohamad Aiman Shah Mohd Azizi, 26 — pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kota Bharu today to charges of disposing of evidence and concealing proof by dumping the victim’s body. They were accused of knowing about the murder involving Muhammad Zakir Fikry and dumping his body by the roadside to prevent Muhammad Hakim and Mohamed Eerman from facing legal consequences.

They were charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code. Deputy public prosecutor Nur Kamilah Che Ibrahim handled the case. None of the accused were represented. Earlier reports said that long-standing resentment was believed to be the motive for the attack on Muhammad Zakir Fikry who was allegedly beaten before being left at Ladang Merdeka Cherbu, Padang Lati near Bachok on April 14





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Murder Intellectually Disabled Kota Bharu Kelantan Magistrates’ Court Muhammad Hakim Zikrullah Mohd Zamran Mohamed Eerman Daniel Mohamed Afrizal Muhammad Zakir Fikry Mohd Zainal Kampung Binjai Banggu April 13 Disposing Of Evidence Concealing Proof Penal Code Section 201 Long-Standing Resentment Attack Beaten Left At Ladang Merdeka Cherbu Padang Lati Near Bachok On April 14

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