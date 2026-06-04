Two killed in separate road accidents in Sabah

Two separate road accidents in Sabah have resulted in the deaths of two young men. A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a four-wheel drive (4WD) along Jalan Papar-Kota Kinabalu, near Kampung Meruntum Putatan. In a separate incident, a 22-year-old was killed after the Perodua Bezza he was driving skidded in Jalan Pantai, near Lahad Datu Sport complex.

A 25-year-old local was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a four-wheel drive (4WD) along Jalan Papar-Kota Kinabalu, near Kampung Meruntum Putatan. The four-wheel drive was later found torched 1.5km away.

The accident happened at 11.10pm on Tuesday, and the impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrown into the rightmost lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The driver and a passenger of the 4WD were not injured. The driver left the 4WD some 1.5km from the scene, where it was subsequently set on fire by an unidentified individual.

The police have urged witnesses to come forward and contact investigating officer Inspector Saparia Ladoni at 019-8095133 to facilitate investigations. They have also called on the public to refrain from sharing images from the scene out of respect for the victim's family. In a separate incident, a 22-year-old was killed after the Perodua Bezza he was driving skidded in Jalan Pantai, near Lahad Datu Sport complex, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 7.50am, and a team of 10 Fire and Rescue personnel was dispatched to the scene in a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS). Upon arrival, the team assisted the victim and took him out using a stretcher.

However, KKM medical personnel confirmed the victim had died at the scene. The victim was later handed over to the police for further action





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Sabah Road Accidents Motorcycle Four-Wheel Drive Perodua Bezza

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