Two Kedah Bersatu Members Expelled, Fine-Tuning of Their Positions

Dataták Seri Mühammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kedah’s Mentri Besar, announced that the positions of two assemblymen who had been expelled from Bersatu would be fine-tuned, as they were now independent representatives supporting the state government.

ALOR SETAR: The positions of two Kedah assemblymen expelled from Bersatu would be fine-tuned, as they were now independent representatives supporting the state government , said Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The Kedah Mentri Besar said the state government would discuss the matter in detail before making any decision, including seeking an audience with Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

“They are not part of the opposition. They are now independent assemblymen who support the state government.

“Their positions will be discussed further,” he said when asked about the status of Suka Menanti assemblyman Dzowahir Ab Ghani, who serves as state agriculture, plantation and transport committee chairman, and Sungai Tiang assemblyman Abdul Razak Khamis, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Kedah state assembly. Sanusi, who is Kedah Perikatan Nasional chairman, said any action must follow the proper administrative process.

“We need to discuss the matter in detail, present it to the Sultan, and then go through the procedures that have been set,” Kedah's Darul Aman Information Secretariat reported Sanusi saying. He said a letter from Bersatu requesting a replacement for the exco member and Deputy Speaker had been received earlier, but no action was taken as both men were still party members at the time.

Sanusi said the issue was discussed when Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali attended the Kubang Rotan state constituency and Kedah Bersatu Aidilfitri open house on April 10. On Friday (May 8), Bersatu, through a notice signed by its disciplinary board chairman Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, announced that Dzowahir and Abdul Razak had been expelled with immediate effect.

The two were sacked under Clause 22.5 of the party constitution for allegedly breaching Clause 9.1.4 and the party's code of ethics and conduct. Bersatu had suspended seven other leaders for two party election terms, including Chenderoh assemblyman Syed Lukman Hakim Syed Mohd Zain, Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Rompin MP Datuk Khalib Abdullah and Lumut MP Nordin Ahmad Ismail





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kedah Bersatu Expulsion Independent State Government Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah Political Party Assemblymen Fine-Tuning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bersatu Suspends and Expels Multiple Parliamentarians and State AssemblymenParti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has taken disciplinary action against several of its parliamentarians and state assemblymen, suspending five MPs and two state assemblymen while expelling two others. The move follows their close association with former Deputy President Hamzah Zainudin. The suspended members are barred from holding any party positions or making statements on behalf of Bersatu during their suspension period, though they have 14 days to appeal the decision.

Read more »

Bersatu expels deputy youth chief and two Kedah assemblymen, suspends seven othersBersatu has expelled deputy youth chief Faiz Rahmad, Kedah deputy speaker Abdul Razak Khamis, and Suka Menanti assemblyman Dzowahir Ab Ghani, while suspending seven others, including five MPs and two state assemblymen, for violating party rules. Disciplinary warnings were issued to three MPs.

Read more »

Bersatu sacks two assemblymen, suspends four leaders including three MPsCEBU: Under the sweltering heat in this central Philippine province known for its beaches, convoys swept down palm-lined roads carrying South-East Asian leaders bound for the Asean Summit.

Read more »

Bersatu Disciplinary Board Expels 2 Kedah Assemblymen, Suspends 5 MPs Over 'Reset' ProgrammeBersatu Disciplinary Board has suspended the membership of several political figures, including 2 Kedah assemblymen and 5 MPs, effective immediately. The actions were taken following a violation of Clause 9.1.4 of the Party Constitution and the Members’ Code of Ethics and Conduct. The Disciplinary Board also issued warning notices to 3 MPs for attending a programme hosted by someone who has been expelled.

Read more »