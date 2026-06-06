Two Investigation Papers Involving Former MACC Chief Commissioner Referred to AGC for Further Action

Two investigation papers involving former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki have been referred to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Kuala Lumpur, June 6 - Two investigation papers involving former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki have been referred to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar, in a statement today, said that investigations into the cases had been completed and the investigation papers were submitted to the AGC on Thursday (June 4). On Wednesday, Kumar said the police had recorded Azam's statement under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist in the investigations.

The first case involved an investigation into a Bloomberg.com article that allegedly contained defamatory statements regarding the shareholding ownership of Velocity Capital Partner Berhad. The police also investigated a second case involving Azam, who allegedly used his position to purchase a piece of land at a price lower than the market value. The land was allegedly purchased for RM1.3 million, which is lower than the market value of RM3.6 million.

The investigation papers were submitted to the AGC for further action. In a separate development, a Singaporean woman who taught her son what the pipe was for has been sentenced to four years in jail for allowing him to smoke methamphetamine every two to three days. The woman, who cannot be named, was found guilty of allowing her son to use and possess methamphetamine.

The court heard that the son had started smoking methamphetamine at the age of 14 and the woman had taught him what the pipe was for. The son had smoked methamphetamine every two to three days and the woman had allowed him to do so. The court sentenced the woman to four years in jail and ordered her to pay a fine of RM10,000.

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Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Tan Sri Azam Baki Attorney General's Chambers Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Hakka Mee

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