Two Fatalities in Separate Accidents on Perak Highways and Rural Roads

A tragic day in Perak saw two lives cut short in separate road incidents. A young motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry on the North-South Expressway, while an Indonesian worker lost his life when his mini tractor overturned into a drain in Teluk Intan.

Tragedy struck in Perak yesterday with two separate fatal road accidents claiming the lives of two men. On the busy North-South Expressway, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after a devastating collision with a lorry. The incident occurred at Kilometre 281.1 (southbound) near Ipoh. According to Ipoh District Police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah, the motorcyclist was part of a convoy travelling from Nibong Tebal to Sungkai, Perak.

Preliminary investigations suggest the lorry, driven by a 54-year-old man, was proceeding straight in the left lane from Bercham towards Kuala Lumpur. The motorcyclist, who was travelling from behind in the same lane, is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, leading to an unavoidable collision with the lorry. The impact resulted in severe injuries to the motorcyclist, and he was declared deceased at the site. His body was subsequently transported to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Both vehicles involved in the expressway incident have been impounded by the authorities for thorough inspection by Puspakom. Furthermore, the lorry driver will be subjected to a urine test as part of the ongoing investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to causing death by dangerous or negligent driving. In an unrelated incident that unfolded later in the day in Teluk Intan, an Indonesian worker tragically lost his life when the mini tractor he was operating overturned into a drain. The incident took place in Kampung Sungai Ranggam. The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a distress call at approximately 1:51 pm. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that local police had already secured the area. The victim, identified as a 25-year-old Indonesian national, was operating a mini tractor commonly used for transporting palm oil fruit bunches. The vehicle overturned, trapping the worker beneath it. Fortunately, members of the public had already managed to extricate the victim before the arrival of the Fire and Rescue personnel. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries. This second fatality underscores the diverse range of dangers present on the roads, from high-speed expressway collisions to accidents involving agricultural machinery in more rural settings. The authorities are continuing their investigations into both incidents, aiming to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding these preventable tragedies and to reinforce road safety awareness across the state. The double fatalities serve as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of road users and the critical importance of adhering to traffic regulations and exercising caution at all times, whether on major highways or local thoroughfares. The economic activities in the region, involving transportation of agricultural produce, also highlight potential inherent risks that need to be meticulously managed and mitigated to prevent future loss of life





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Motorcycle Accident Lorry Collision Tractor Overturn Road Safety Fatal Crash

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