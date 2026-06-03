Two Face Serious Charges in Kuala Lumpur Courts: Murder and Drug Trafficking

A former restaurant waitress and a local man pleaded not guilty in separate High Court cases in Kuala Lumpur, facing charges of murder and methamphetamine trafficking, respectively, each carrying the death penalty or life imprisonment under Malaysian law.

In Kuala Lumpur , a former restaurant waitress, a Chinese national, pleaded not guilty in the High Court to the murder of her colleague, cashier Zhang Wei, 34, who was stabbed multiple times at a restaurant in a Cheras shopping mall on November 29, 2024, at approximately 4:30 pm.

The accused, Yang Yahong, 36, faces charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death penalty or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years, along with at least 12 strokes of the cane if convicted. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Faridah Nurdinie Bahrum, while the accused had no legal representation.

In a separate proceeding on the same day, a local man, Kong Mung Kean, 33, also pleaded not guilty to trafficking 7,707.8 grams of methamphetamine. The alleged offense occurred in a shopping mall parking lot on Jalan Klang Lama on July 24, 2025, at around 5:40 pm.

Kong was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which also provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment, with a minimum of 12 cane strokes if the death penalty is not imposed. The prosecution for this case was also led by DPP Faridah Nurdinie, while Kong was defended by lawyer Evie Melynda Jee. Both cases underscore the severe legal penalties for violent crimes and drug trafficking in Malaysia, reflecting the judiciary's strict stance on such offenses.

The proceedings highlight the ongoing efforts to combat serious crimes, with the courts handling high-profile cases that attract public attention due to their gravity and the harsh sentences involved. The murder charge against Yang Yahong involves a personal altercation between colleagues, while the drug trafficking charge against Kong Mung Kean points to broader issues of narcotics distribution within urban areas.

These cases also illustrate the procedural aspects of Malaysian criminal law, where accused individuals enter pleas and are formally charged under specific statutes that dictate potential punishments. The involvement of the same prosecutor in both matters indicates a coordinated approach by the prosecution service in handling serious criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the representation status of the defendants-one unrepresented and the other with counsel-shows variations in legal access during initial court appearances. The incidents took place in public spaces, a shopping mall and its parking lot, raising concerns about safety in commercial areas. The dates of the alleged crimes span different years, with the murder occurring in late 2024 and the drug trafficking in mid-2025, suggesting that these cases are at different stages of investigation and judicial processing.

The reporting of such events serves to inform the public about criminal activities and the legal responses to them, reinforcing the rule of law. As the cases proceed, further details may emerge regarding the circumstances and evidence, but the initial court settings establish the formal框架 for the trials ahead





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