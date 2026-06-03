Two Door Cinema Club Announces 15th Anniversary Tour in Kuala Lumpur

Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club will perform at Mega Star Arena on August 19, 2026, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their iconic album Tourist History. The concert will feature a full album performance plus other hits, with tickets on sale from May 23, 2026.

Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club is set to perform at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on August 19, 2026, as part of their 15th Anniversary Tour celebrating the landmark album Tourist History .

The concert will see the trio-Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday, and Kevin Baird-perform the entire Tourist History album along with other beloved hits that shaped the global indie music scene. Released in 2010, Tourist History was a pivotal moment for the band, featuring breakout tracks like What You Know, Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn, I Can Talk, and This Is The Life.

The event aims to rekindle nostalgia for fans who grew up with indie music in the early 2010s and revive the energy of large-scale alternative performances in the capital city. According to the band, the anniversary holds deep sentimental value as the album catalyzed their international success. Tourist History is the album that changed our journey as a band, and bringing it back in full in front of fans means a lot to us, they said.

The concert is especially significant as it marks the band's return to Kuala Lumpur after a long hiatus from large-scale performances. This 15th Anniversary Tour makes the night even more special, and we can't wait to share this epic moment with fans in Malaysia, they added. Organizer Faded Youth MY stated that the choice of Two Door Cinema Club was based on the band's strong fanbase in Malaysia and high demand for nostalgia-driven international shows.

This concert is not just about bringing an international band to Kuala Lumpur but also celebrating a music era close to many fans, and we believe it will be one of the most anticipated indie international concerts in 2026, said a representative. Tickets go on sale on May 23, 2026, at 10 AM via Ticket Empire, priced at RM280 for Rock Zone, RM320 for Cat 1, and RM240 for Cat 2, excluding booking and processing fees.

The event promises to be a nostalgic journey through indie rock history, reconnecting fans with the sounds that defined a generation. With the band's dynamic live performances and the album's enduring appeal, the concert is expected to draw thousands of enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia. The venue, Mega Star Arena, known for hosting major international acts, will provide an intimate yet grand setting for the anniversary celebration.

As the date approaches, excitement builds among long-time listeners and new fans alike, eager to experience the magic of Tourist History live in its entirety





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Two Door Cinema Club Tourist History 15Th Anniversary Tour Kuala Lumpur Indie Rock

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