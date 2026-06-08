Two Children Die After Falling from 12th Floor of Johor Bahru Condominium

A tragic incident occurred in Johor Bahru when two young siblings fell from the 12th floor of a condominium. The 10-year-old girl died at the scene while her eight-year-old brother passed away later in hospital. Preliminary reports suggest the girl was attempting to rescue her brother who was hanging from the balcony. Police have confirmed the incident and are investigating.

JOHOR BAHRU : Two siblings died after allegedly falling from the 12th floor of a condominium on Jalan Tampoi, Tampoi Industrial Area, here last night. In the incident around 8 am, the child victims, a 10-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother, were believed to have fallen and were found unconscious on the seventh floor of the building.

According to sources, the girl was confirmed dead at the scene while her brother died while receiving treatment at the hospital. Witnesses who saw the incident reported that the girl was believed to be trying to pull her brother, who was hanging on the balcony of their family's unit on the 12th floor.

"I heard screams before seeing a crowd gather. I was shocked to learn the victims were two siblings who fell from the 12th floor," said a resident.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Northern Johor Bahru District Police, Assistant Commissioner Radin Ramlan Radin Taha, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He stated that investigations are ongoing and a media statement will be issued soon. - UTUSA





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Johor Bahru Condominium Fall Child Fatalities Sibling Death Balcony Accident

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