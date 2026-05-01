Two Army Personnel Arrested Over Brutal Assault on Fellow Soldier in Johor

Johor police have arrested two army personnel in connection with a violent attack that left a soldier critically injured with a fractured skull. The suspects, both aged 24, were detained after a 72-centimetre cane believed to be the weapon was seized. The victim, a 25-year-old commando, remains in critical condition at UMMC. Authorities are investigating under Section 326 of the Penal Code, with the case referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers. Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin assured appropriate action based on investigation outcomes.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the arrest of two army personnel , both aged 24 and stationed at the same camp, in connection with an incident that left a fellow soldier critically injured.

The suspects were apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Mersing district police headquarters at approximately 11:45 pm on March 14. The victim, identified as Abdul Hamid Talib, 25, from Bum Bum, Semporna, Sabah, sustained severe injuries, including a fractured skull, and is currently receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) in Kuala Lumpur. The victim, who serves with the 22nd Commando Regiment, remains unable to speak and relies on breathing assistance following the attack.

During the arrest, authorities seized a 72-centimetre cane, which is believed to have been used as the weapon in the assault. Police investigations revealed that both suspects have no prior criminal records and tested negative for drug use. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon. The investigation papers have been forwarded to the State Prosecution Director’s Office for further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that appropriate action against those involved would be determined based on the outcome of the investigations. Meanwhile, the public has been advised against speculating or making comments that could interfere with the ongoing investigation process. The incident has raised concerns about discipline and safety within military camps, prompting calls for a thorough review of internal security measures





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Johor Police Army Personnel Assault Fractured Skull Military Camp

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