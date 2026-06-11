TVB Actress Regina Ho Shares Dramatic Ex-Boyfriend Story and Marriage Advice

TVB actress Regina Ho recently appeared on a TVB variety show, where she shared a dramatic story about her ex-boyfriend demanding reimbursement for a luxury handbag he had given her during their relationship. She also discussed her experience as an unofficial marriage counsellor for a friend of her husband.

By Regina Ho settled a matter with a demanding ex in a dramatic fashion. Photo: Regina Ho /Instagram TVB actress and new mother Regina Ho recently appeared on a TVB variety show, where one of the topics of discussion was" angelic exes and devilish exes ".

The 32-year-old revealed that when she broke up with a former boyfriend, he demanded reimbursement for a luxury handbag he had given her during their relationship. Fellow guests on the show, including Jacquelin Ch'ng and Venus Chi, were stunned by the revelation. Ch'ng wondered whether the demand was a ploy by the ex-boyfriend to win Ho back, but Ho dismissed the idea, saying such a request would only make any woman angrier.

As the incident took place at her home and she did not have enough cash on hand, Ho took out her cheque book and wrote him a cheque for HK$30,000 (about RM16,000). Ch'ng and Chi applauded her response. The first runner-up in the 2017 Miss Hong Kong pageant married her husband on Dec 16, 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2025.

Elsewhere in the programme, Ho shared a story involving one of her husband's friends while discussing men who frequently go out drinking together. She revealed that the friend would regularly call her husband out for drinks whenever he argued with his wife.

However, after the situation repeated itself just two weeks later, she stepped in and told the friend directly: "Stop going out to talk about it. Come to my house instead and I'll help you sort it out.

". Ho ended up acting as an unofficial marriage counsellor, listening to his problems until 2am and helping him work through the issues in his marriage. Follow us on our officia





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regina Ho TVB Ex-Boyfriend Luxury Handbag Demanding Reimbursement Angelic Exes Devilish Exes Men Who Frequently Go Out Drinking Together Marriage Advice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nintendo shares slump as games pipeline disappoints marketKUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has ordered Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to pay RM67.5mil to Lebanon-based jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL, over 43 pieces of jewellery that were not returned to them.

Read more »

Former Miss HK Runner-up & Actress Natalie Ng Passed Away After Battling Breast CancerThe Hong Kong entertainment industry has lost yet another star. Former Miss Hong Kong pageant runner-up and actress Natalie Ng (吳文忻) has passed away after a

Read more »

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee pays tribute to late Chinese actor Jin ZeEleanor Lee, a Singaporean actress, dedicated a post on Instagram to her friend and co-star, Chinese actor Jin Ze, who died on June 4. The post expressed condolences and appreciation for Jin Ze, who was known for his dedication and humility in his work.

Read more »

Malaysian Actress Pranks Mother During Family Dinner, Sparks Heated ReactionMalaysian actress Didi Astillah pranked her mother during a family dinner, sparking heated reactions and a physical altercation with a waiter.

Read more »