Musicians from Brics nations and partner countries will present an open-air symphony concert in St. Petersburg on June 5, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Brics cooperation mechanism. The event features the world premiere of a symphonic poem and a performance with Italian tenor Alessandro Safina.

Musicians from Brics countries and partner nations will gather in St. Petersburg on June 5 for the first open-air performance by the TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra in Russia.

The event marks the 20th anniversary of the Brics cooperation mechanism and celebrates the cultural diversity of its member states. The concert, titled 'In the Rhythm of Summer', will serve as the culmination of the Petersburg Seasons cultural festival and one of the flagship cultural events of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which runs from June 3 to 6, according to the TV Brics International Media Network.

The program features the world premiere of 'Brics - A Commonwealth of Cultures', a symphonic poem composed by Russian composer and pianist Murat Kabardokov specially for the occasion. The second part of the concert includes a performance by the TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra alongside Italian singer Alessandro Safina. Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the orchestra, Mikhail Golikov, emphasized that the performance serves as a platform for cultural dialogue among Brics nations.

He stated that the uniqueness of this performance lies not only in its international cast but also in the program itself, and that it is particularly important to remind ourselves that culture always builds bridges rather than destroys them. The TV Brics International Symphony Orchestra was established in 2023 under the auspices of the TV Brics International Media Network with the mission of promoting the cultural and musical heritage of Brics countries.

The orchestra brings together musicians from diverse backgrounds, fostering cross-cultural collaboration and artistic exchange. This concert represents a significant milestone in the cultural diplomacy efforts of the Brics bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with partner nations that have joined the initiative. The Petersburg Seasons festival, which hosts this concert, is known for showcasing high-caliber performances in iconic venues across St. Petersburg.

The inclusion of an open-air symphony concert underscores the city's commitment to making classical music accessible to a wide audience. The SPIEF, often referred to as the 'Russian Davos', provides a platform for economic and political discussions, and the cultural program adds a layer of soft power and human connection to the forum. As the Brics group continues to expand its influence globally, cultural initiatives like this orchestra concert play a vital role in strengthening ties between member nations.

The performance on June 5 is expected to draw a large audience and be broadcast internationally, highlighting the rich artistic traditions of the Brics countries. The choice of a symphonic poem as the centerpiece reflects the ambition to create a lasting symbol of unity, while the collaboration with an Italian artist demonstrates openness to broader international partnership. This event sets a precedent for future cultural exchanges under the Brics framework





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