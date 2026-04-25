Türkiye Open to Hormuz Demining Under Iran-US Peace Deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated Türkiye would consider participating in demining the Strait of Hormuz following a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States, viewing it as a humanitarian duty. Participation is contingent on a multinational, neutral coalition focused solely on demining.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has indicated that Türkiye is open to participating in demining operations within the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, but only under specific conditions tied to a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States .

Speaking to journalists in London, Fidan outlined that Türkiye views such an undertaking as a humanitarian responsibility and would readily contribute a technical team to a multinational effort. This willingness, however, is contingent upon the successful negotiation of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and the subsequent formation of an international coalition specifically dedicated to clearing mines from the waterway.

The Minister emphasized that Türkiye’s participation is predicated on the coalition remaining neutral and focused solely on demining, warning that any involvement in future conflicts would prompt a reassessment of Türkiye’s position. Fidan detailed that the envisioned demining operation would not be a unilateral Turkish effort, but rather a collaborative project involving technical experts from numerous nations.

The formation of this team would naturally follow the establishment of a formal peace agreement between Iran and the US, providing the necessary security and political framework for such a sensitive operation. He reiterated Türkiye’s positive stance towards the initiative, framing it as a demonstration of the country’s commitment to regional stability and humanitarian principles.

The Minister’s comments signal a cautious optimism regarding the possibility of de-escalation in the Middle East and a willingness to contribute to practical measures aimed at reducing tensions. He also touched upon the ongoing discussions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, expressing confidence that progress could be made during the upcoming round of talks scheduled to take place in Pakistan. This suggests a broader Turkish strategy of engaging in diplomatic efforts to address multiple facets of regional instability.

Beyond the Strait of Hormuz, Fidan’s remarks come amidst a complex geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. Recent developments, including efforts by US envoys to initiate talks with Iran, the release of a journalist in Kuwait, and Spain’s defense of its role within NATO, all contribute to a dynamic and evolving situation. The tragic loss of life in Lebanon, with six individuals killed, serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in the region.

Türkiye’s potential involvement in demining the Strait of Hormuz would be a significant undertaking, given the strait’s importance to global energy supplies. Any disruption to shipping through this waterway could have far-reaching economic consequences.

Therefore, Türkiye’s conditional offer reflects a calculated approach, balancing its desire to contribute to regional security with a pragmatic assessment of the risks involved. The success of this initiative hinges on the ability of Iran and the United States to overcome their differences and forge a lasting peace agreement, a challenge that has proven elusive for many years.

The Minister’s statement underscores the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and the need for a multilateral approach to addressing the complex challenges facing the Middle East





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