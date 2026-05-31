Turkish Scholar Argues for Religious Freedom Over State Enforcement in Muslim Countries

Mustafa Akyol contrasts Turkey's voluntary religiosity with Iran's compulsory practices, advocating for a civil state where religion is a personal choice.

PETALING JAYA: Muslim countries can foster what a prominent Turkish scholar calls healthy religiosity without enforcing religion, as he contrasted the practices in his homeland with those in certain Islamic regimes.

Mustafa Akyol, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute in the United States, argued that religious freedom represents the right model for Muslim societies, stressing that women should wear the hijab out of personal conviction and religious fervour, not because they are forced. He shared his remarks at a recent conference in Washington, DC, titled Conference on Civil State and Civilizational Integration of Afghanistan, organised by members of the Afghan community.

In his speech, Akyol pointed out that surveys show more Muslims in Turkey observe fasting during Ramadan compared to Iran, even though Iran is an Islamic state where religious police conduct spot checks to enforce compliance. He highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that Iran's authoritative nature has made many people feel distant towards religion, even becoming outright irreligious, as seen in the Iranian diaspora.

Turkey, on the other hand, is a civil state where people are religious because they choose to be. It was not dictated from above. In March, Akyol cited a 2016 poll by Turkish research firm Konda, which found that about 65 percent of Turks fast during Ramadan despite some recent decline, while a 2020 Gamaan online survey reported that only 40 percent of Iranians do so.

Gamaan is an independent foundation based in the Netherlands that studies Iranian attitudes towards different social and political topics. Akyol also took issue with governments that rule in the name of Islam, saying that such administrations end up making Islam serve them. He said that when there is an Islamic state, it turns out to be a state of some Islamic group, and you will get one segment who will feel discriminated or sometimes oppressed.

He argued that an inclusive democracy offers a better political model for the Muslim world, citing Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as good examples. These two nations boast a Muslim majority but allow their people to practice their religion freely. He added that Muslims stand to thrive by being part of a pluralistic society, allowing them to focus on education, development, and investments instead of fighting over fatwas, becoming a more productive society.

Akyol said that although Turkey struggles with deep political polarisation and an authoritarian style of governance, the country still stands as a good model from a religious perspective because the state does not act in the name of religion, which is better for religion. He observed that many women in secular Turkey choose to wear the hijab voluntarily and without compulsion from the government, unlike in Iran and Afghanistan, where authorities enforce the practice.

He argued that religious freedom represents the right model for Muslim societies, emphasising that Muslim women should wear the hijab out of personal conviction and religious fervour. The conference in Washington, DC, was organised by members of the Afghan community to discuss the integration of Afghanistan into the global community and the role of civil society. Akyol's speech drew attention to the differences between civil states and religious states in terms of religious observance and freedom.

He pointed out that in Turkey, despite being a secular state, religiosity among the population is high because it is a matter of personal choice. In contrast, in Iran, where the state enforces religious practices, many people have become disillusioned with religion. He stressed that an inclusive democracy, where all citizens are treated equally regardless of their religious beliefs, is the best way to ensure both religious freedom and social harmony.

He concluded by reiterating that Muslims can thrive when they are part of a pluralistic society that respects individual choices and fosters a healthy religiosity without coercion





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