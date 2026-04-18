Turkey Considers Iran Gas Deal Extension Amid Supply Security Concerns

Turkey's energy minister indicated the possibility of extending a crucial natural gas import contract with Iran, set to expire in July. While no formal negotiations have begun, the minister highlighted the importance of Iranian gas for Turkey's energy security. Meanwhile, Turkey is actively diversifying its energy sources, exploring liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia and other nations. The current geopolitical climate in the region is a significant factor influencing these discussions.

Turkey 's reliance on Iran ian natural gas is under scrutiny as its long-term import contract with Tehran is set to expire in the coming months. Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar revealed on Saturday that discussions regarding a potential extension of this vital agreement could take place, although no formal negotiations are currently underway. The existing deal, which formally concludes in July, stipulates the delivery of 9.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually. However, it is noted that actual gas flows have frequently fallen short of this contracted volume. Last year, Turkey imported 7.6 bcm of gas from Iran , representing a significant 13% of its total gas imports. Regulatory data further indicates that the pipeline has not consistently met the contracted volume since 2022.

Bayraktar emphasized the strategic importance of continuing to receive gas from Iran, stating, According to our forecast, we might need this gas pipeline or the gas flow from Iran for the security of supply of Turkey. He acknowledged the absence of immediate negotiations, attributing it to the current geopolitical complexities faced by Iran. I think they are busy with so many other things. But we might sit and discuss a potential extension, he told reporters on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum held in the southern Turkish province of Antalya. The minister also alluded to the ongoing regional conflicts when he remarked, But we haven't started a negotiation during the current circumstances in the region, referencing the tense situation in Iran and its surrounding areas. This statement underscores the delicate balance Turkey must strike in its energy diplomacy, navigating international relations while ensuring domestic energy stability.

In parallel with its considerations regarding the Iranian gas deal, Turkey is actively pursuing a strategy of diversifying its natural gas supply sources. This diversification effort includes exploring opportunities for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, with Russia being a notable potential supplier. Recent reports from local media suggest that Ankara has issued a long-term license for LNG imports from Russia to the national pipeline operator, BOTAS. Regulatory records confirm that BOTAS received a 10-year import license, a privilege that has, thus far, been exclusively granted to countries with whom Turkey holds long-term LNG supply contracts, such as Algeria and Oman.

When questioned about the prospect of LNG imports from Russia, Bayraktar clarified that Turkey has not yet commenced such imports. It is worth noting that Turkey already maintains a substantial gas import relationship with Russia through the BlueStream and TurkStream pipelines, which collectively contribute approximately 35% to Turkey's overall gas consumption mix. This ongoing focus on diversifying energy imports highlights Turkey's commitment to bolstering its energy security and reducing dependence on any single supplier





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Turkey Iran Natural Gas Energy Security Contract Extension LNG Imports Diversification Diplomacy

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