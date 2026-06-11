Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz Appointed as Tunku Panglima Besar of Negeri Sembilan

Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz has been proclaimed the new Tunku Panglima Besar of Negeri Sembilan, replacing Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar with immediate effect. The ceremony followed traditional Negeri Sembilan royal customs and was attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, menteri besar, adat leaders, and community representatives.

KUALA PILAH: Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin Tuanku Muhriz has been proclaimed the new Tunku Panglima Besar of Negeri Sembilan , replacing Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar with immediate effect.

The proclamation was made by Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, during an official ceremony at Istana Besar Seri Menanti here today. The ceremony followed traditional Negeri Sembilan royal customs, beginning with the arrival of Tuanku Muhriz and the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, at Balairong Seri. They were accompanied by Tunku Besar Seri Menanti, Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz.

The Negeri Sembilan anthem was played and the ‘Orang Empat Istana’ then sought royal consent to begin the ceremony. Tunku Zain was then invited to present himself to receive his letter of appointment as Tunku Panglima Besar. Also present were menteri besar Aminuddin Harun and his wife, members of the state executive council, adat (customary) leaders, and community representatives.

Azizi Ali, keeper of the Negeri Sembilan ruler’s seal, said in a statement that Tuanku Muhriz expressed confidence that Tunku Zain, 44, would continue to play an important role in upholding the sovereignty of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution and safeguarding the interests of the people and the state. On June 9, Azizi said that a proclamation declaring Tunku Nadzaruddin as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan meant that the Tunku Panglima Besar hereditary title had fallen vacant.

Azizi said the proclamation was invalid and not recognised under the state constitution, laws, and customs of Negeri Sembilan.

‘By attempting to accept the title, Tunku Nadzaruddin has, by his own actions, relinquished the hereditary title of Tunku Panglima Besar of Negeri Sembilan, which he previously held.





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Tunku Panglima Besar Negeri Sembilan Tunku Muhriz Tunku Nadzaruddin Yang Di-Pertuan Besar State Constitution Laws Customs Tunku Panglima Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Tunku Panglima Besar Hereditary Title Tunku Panglima Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Title Tunku Panglima Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Procla Tunku Panglima Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Procla Tunku Panglima Besar Of Negeri Sembilan Procla

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