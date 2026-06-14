Tunisia Vows Attacking Approach in World Cup Opener Against Sweden

Coach Sabri Lamouchi says Tunisia will not sit back in their World Cup Group F match against Sweden, targeting a winning start despite their underdog status.

Tunisia is determined to play an attacking style in their World Cup Group F opener against Sweden , according to coach Sabri Lamouchi . Despite a reputation built on solid defense during qualifying, Lamouchi emphasized the importance of starting with a victory, especially given the tougher challenges later against Japan and the Netherlands.

He acknowledged the Swedish team's strength, particularly in forwards Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, but expressed confidence that his players are familiar with them. Lamouchi also pointed out Sweden's depth, mentioning players like Anthony Elanga, Benjamin Nygren, and Yasin Ayari. The Tunisian defense was recently tested in a 5-0 loss to Belgium, but defender Ali Abdi stated the team has learned from the experience and intends to showcase their defensive organization.

Lamouchi downplayed Tunisia's ranking as the lowest in the group and stressed the primary goal: to qualify from the group stage for the first time. He aims to instill belief in his players and hopes for widespread support from Tunisians





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Tunisia Sweden World Cup Sabri Lamouchi Viktor Gyokeres Alexander Isak

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