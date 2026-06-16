Tunisia Fires Coach After World Cup Opening Loss, Joining Infamous List of Mid-Tournament Sackings

Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal following Tunisia's 5-1 loss to Sweden adds his name to a historical roster of coaches fired during World Cups, including figures like Carlos Alberto Parreira and Julen Lopetegui, reflecting a broader trend of rapid managerial changes under tournament pressure.

The sudden dismissal of Tunisia n national football team coach Sabri Lamouchi following their heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed him on a notorious list of coaches fired during a World Cup .

Lamouchi, a former French international, was appointed only in January 2024, replacing Sami Trabelsi after Tunisia's round-of-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. This quick sacking underscores a pattern of impatience within the Tunisian Football Federation. Historical parallels include Henryk Kasperczak, who was dismissed after two matches in the 1998 World Cup in France following losses to England and Colombia; Ali Selmi then managed the final group game, a 1-1 draw with Romania.

That same 1998 tournament saw Carlos Alberto Parreira, a legendary coach who led Brazil to victory in 1994, fired by Saudi Arabia after two group-stage defeats. Scotland's Andy Beattie resigned after a 1954 opening loss to Austria, while France's Raymond Domenech was effectively sidelined after a 2010 group-stage loss to South Africa.

Another high-profile mid-tournament dismissal occurred before the 2018 World Cup when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui just 48 hours before their first match after he agreed to join Real Madrid; Lopetegui is now coaching Qatar at the 2026 World Cup. Tunisia's own history of rapid firings includes Youssef Zouaoui, who was dismissed the day after a shock 2-0 loss to Mali during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil; he was replaced by Faouzi Benzarti, though Tunisia still failed to advance.

A more recent example took place at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ivory Coast, where Jean-Louis Gasset was relieved of his duties after a dismal first round that included a surprising 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. His assistant, Emerse Fae, then orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding Ivory Coast to the championship. These instances illustrate the high-pressure environment of international football tournaments, where early setbacks often trigger swift managerial changes.

The recurrence of such decisions across different eras and nations highlights how the quest for immediate results can override patience and long-term planning, even on the grandest stages





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