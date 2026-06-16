Tunisia Appoints Herve Renard as National Team Coach After World Cup Disappointment

Following a 5-1 loss to Sweden at the World Cup, Tunisia has sacked Sabri Lamouchi and hired French coach Herve Renard, who will lead the team through the 2026 World Cup.

Tunisia has made a significant coaching change following a disappointing performance at the World Cup . After a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden, the Tunisia n Football Federation parted ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi .

The federation announced on national television that Frenchman Herve Renard will take over as head coach. Renard, a former French international player, has signed an agreement to lead the national team until the end of the 2026 World Cup. This appointment comes with high expectations, as Renard brings a wealth of international experience. He notably guided Saudi Arabia to a stunning victory over eventual champions Argentina during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More recently, he coached the France women's team. Under Lamouchi's leadership, Tunisia's results were inconsistent, managing only one win in five matches-a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti. The early World Cup exit and the lopsided loss to Sweden were likely decisive factors in the federation's decision to seek a new direction. Renard's track record includes multiple triumphs with national teams across different continents.

He previously led Zambia to an Africa Cup of Nations title and also coached the Ivory Coast, winning the same tournament. His ability to achieve success with various teams makes him a compelling choice for Tunisia as they prepare for future qualifying campaigns. The change aims to instill confidence and improve the squad's performance on the global stage.

Fans will hope that Renard can replicate his past successes and guide Tunisia to a stronger showing in upcoming competitions, including the next World Cup cycle





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