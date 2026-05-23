Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as DNI, Citing Treatment of Her Husband, Sparks White House Criticism

Tulsi Gabbard, who served as the director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, tendered her resignation, citing her husband's battle with a rare bone cancer. Amid criticism from Democrats, the White House denied any force to remove her, but a source familiar with the matter suggested the White House had indeed forced her out. Trump also acknowledged tension with her, stating that she had 'done a great job' while still wanting to be with her husband during his treatment. Her removal was seen as a wider cabinet reshuffle, with her conservative views and staunch support for Trump contributing to the tension. She leaves behind an abrasive relationship with Democrats and a legacy of intelligence community reform efforts.

Tulsi Gabbard stepped down as President Donald Trump 's director of national intelligence, citing her husband's diagnosis with a rare bone cancer and her desire to assist him.

She communicated her decision to the White House during an Oval Office meeting and submitted a resignation letter. Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas was named as the acting director. Tulsi Gabbard faced criticism for her comments supporting Russia's stance on the Ukrainian conflict and for her 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

She also faced tensions with the White House over her taskforce initiatives, such as declassifying documents related to the Kennedy assassination and investigating election machines' security





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Tulsi Gabbard Director Of National Intelligence Resignation White House President Donald Trump Cancer Cabinet Shakeup Intelligence Community John F. Kennedy Committee Fraud

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