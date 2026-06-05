TUDOR's Black Bay Chrono 39 'Bumblebee' Watch is a daring design that seamlessly fuses the brand's traditions in sports chronographs and professional divers' watches. This bold timepiece boasts a 39mm diameter case, a 13.1mm thin profile, and a striking bright yellow dial, complete with 'Snowflake' hands and a 70-hour power reserve.

TUDOR's Black Bay Chrono 39 'Bumblebee' Watch: A Daring Design for the Modern Era. TUDOR, a brand synonymous with precision and reliability, has unveiled the latest addition to its Daring Watches collection - the Black Bay Chrono 39 'Bumblebee'.

This bold timepiece boasts a 39mm diameter case, a 13.1mm thin profile, and a striking bright yellow dial, complete with 'Snowflake' hands and a 70-hour power reserve. The Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, a column-wheel movement with vertical clutch, ensures smooth operation and reliability. The watch is completed by a new three-link stainless steel bracelet with smooth link sides and a TUDOR 'T-fit' rapid adjustment clasp.

The Black Bay Chrono 39 'Bumblebee' seamlessly fuses TUDOR's traditions in sports chronographs and professional divers' watches, making it a standout in the world of watchmaking. The watch's design is inspired by the first generation of TUDOR chronographs, with a 45-minute counter and a date aperture positioned at 6 o'clock. The recognisable characteristics of the Black Bay line, including satin-brushed and polished finishes, bevelled lugs, and a TUDOR shield-signed crown, are preserved in a steel case.

The stainless steel pushers feature a new knurling pattern, and the fixed bezel in stainless steel complete with a tachymetric scale insert in black anodised aluminium completes the look and function of these sporty chronographs. The Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, which powers the Black Bay Chrono 39 model, displays hour, minute, second, chronograph, and date functions.

It has the finish typical of TUDOR Manufacture Calibres, with a rotor in tungsten monobloc, openwork and satin-brushed with sand-blasted details, and bridges and mainplate with alternate sand-blasted and polished surfaces with laser decorations. Boasting a 70-hour power reserve and a silicon balance spring, the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813 is certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), with its performance exceeding the standards set by this independent institute.

In fact, where COSC allows an average variation in the daily rate of an uncased movement of between -4/+6 seconds' variation per day, TUDOR applies a -2/+4 seconds' variation standard on the completely assembled watch. A high-performance movement, it was crafted in the purest watchmaking tradition, with a column-wheel mechanism and vertical clutch. In keeping with the TUDOR philosophy of quality, it presents extraordinary robustness and reliability, guaranteed by the array of extreme tests applied to all TUDOR products.

Derived from the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre B01 from Breitling, with a high-precision regulating organ developed by TUDOR and exclusive finishes, this movement is the result of a lasting collaboration between the two brands





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TUDOR Watches Black Bay Chrono 39 Bumblebee Watch Daring Watches Chronograph Watches

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