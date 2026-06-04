TSMC forecasts strong growth as AI demand fuels surge in advanced chip orders

TSMC's CEO C.C. Wei told shareholders that robust AI adoption is driving unprecedented demand for high‑performance semiconductors, prompting the company to raise revenue guidance and boost capital spending on next‑generation fabs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co ( TSMC ) reaffirmed its confidence in sustained growth as it rides the wave of expanding artificial‑intelligence (AI) demand, CEO C.C. Wei told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Hsinchu on June 4, 2026.

The executive highlighted that customers across consumer, enterprise and sovereign sectors are rapidly integrating advanced AI models, a shift that is pushing the need for ever‑greater computing power and, consequently, for the most sophisticated semiconductor wafers. Wei explained that this surge in AI workloads is translating into robust orders for TSMC's leading‑edge process nodes, which are essential for training large‑scale neural networks and for deploying inference engines in data centers, edge devices and specialized hardware.

The company, already the world's largest contract chipmaker, has been scaling its capacity and upgrading its manufacturing ecosystem to keep pace with the relentless appetite for performance‑driven chips. The optimism expressed at the shareholders' gathering comes on the heels of several strategic moves announced by TSMC in recent months.

In April, the firm lifted its full‑year revenue guidance and committed to a significant increase in capital expenditure, earmarking billions of dollars for new fab construction, equipment upgrades and research into next‑generation lithography. This investment plan is designed to expand the output of 3‑nanometer and emerging 2‑nanometer technologies, which are expected to dominate the high‑performance computing market in the next three to five years.

TSMC also signaled deeper collaboration with leading AI hardware designers, most notably Nvidia, whose GPUs rely heavily on TSMC's advanced process capabilities. The partnership is set to accelerate the roll‑out of AI accelerators that can handle the exponential growth of model parameters and data volumes. The broader context of TSMC's outlook is underscored by Taiwan's prominent role in the global technology ecosystem, a fact that was highlighted during the Computex exhibition held in Taipei earlier this week.

Delegates from major companies such as Intel, AMD, Google and Microsoft converged on the island to discuss supply‑chain resilience, technology standards and future collaborations. Several executives lauded Taiwan's manufacturing excellence and its ability to deliver high‑volume, high‑quality silicon chips at scale. In parallel, TSMC's chairman, Wei, met with Japan's prime minister in Tokyo to discuss regional cooperation on semiconductor security and the diversification of supply sources.

The dialogue reflects growing geopolitical awareness around the strategic importance of chip production, as governments and corporations alike seek to mitigate risks associated with concentration in a few regions. Overall, TSMC's bullish stance, coupled with aggressive capital deployment and strengthened partnerships, positions the company to capitalize on the AI boom while reinforcing Taiwan's status as a cornerstone of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain





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