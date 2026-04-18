Trump Warns Iran Against Strait of Hormuz Blockade; US Expects Iran News

US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran against blocking the Strait of Hormuz, stating the US will receive information on Iran by day's end. The warning comes after Iran reportedly closed the strait to commercial traffic, citing US port blockades and threatening further action against perceived enemies. Several vessels reported attacks in the waterway, with India summoning Iran's ambassador after an Indian-flagged tanker was targeted. Iran asserts its intent to control transit through the strait until the conflict ends.

In a significant development concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran today, asserting that the nation cannot coerce America by attempting to blockade the vital Strait of Hormuz. This strong declaration came in the wake of reports that Iran ian authorities had closed the critical waterway to commercial vessels, a move perceived by Tehran as a direct response to an ongoing US blockade of Iran ian ports. The situation has become increasingly precarious, with Iran 's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, characterizing the US blockade as a violation of the existing ceasefire. Khamenei further stated that Iran 's naval forces were prepared to deliver further significant setbacks to their adversaries.

Despite this confrontational rhetoric from Iran, President Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, indicated that the United States was engaged in productive discussions with Iranian representatives. However, he also acknowledged that Tehran harbored intentions to reinstitute the closure of the strait, reiterating that such actions would not succeed in their objective of blackmailing the US. The President emphasized the resolute stance being adopted by the United States and alluded to forthcoming announcements by the close of the day concerning Iran, though he declined to elaborate further on the unfolding conflict before concluding the press conference.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, several vessels reported coming under attack while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. In Mumbai, a representative from the Indian government confirmed that India had summoned Iran's ambassador following an incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel carrying crude oil, which was reportedly targeted as it transited the strait. Accounts from a tanker indicated that two Iranian gunboats opened fire off the coast of Oman. Furthermore, a cruise ship situated approximately three nautical miles east of Oman reported observing a significant splash in its vicinity, and a container ship sustained damage to some of its cargo after being struck by an unidentified projectile.

This renewed hardline posture from Tehran has introduced considerable uncertainty into the ongoing conflict, heightening the potential for sustained disruptions to oil and gas shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, particularly at a time when Washington is contemplating the extension of a precarious ceasefire. Iran, meanwhile, has articulated its unwavering resolve to maintain comprehensive monitoring and control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz, intending to continue these measures until the cessation of hostilities and the establishment of enduring regional peace. Their stated plan involves diligently gathering information from all passing vessels, issuing transit permits, and levying service fees for security, safety, and environmental protection services rendered





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