Trump Urges Israel to Avoid Retaliation After Iranian Missile Strikes Amid Fragile Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is intervening diplomatically to prevent further escalation between Israel and Iran after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, its first since an April ceasefire. Trump plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advise against retaliation, citing concerns that it could derail imminent nuclear negotiations with Iran and perpetuate a cycle of conflict. The Iranian attack, deemed a warning by its Revolutionary Guards, followed Israeli strikes on Beirut and threatens the fragile truce that has largely held for 100 days.

US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he plans to contact Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discourage any retaliation following Iran 's missile strikes on Israel , as reported by Axios.

In a phone interview with Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Trump, referencing Netanyahu by his nickname Bibi, emphasized the need to avoid further escalation. He remarked that both Israel and Iran have already engaged in their respective strikes and that another round of violence would be detrimental. Trump expressed concern that the Iranian attack could disrupt ongoing negotiations with Iran and voiced optimism about reaching a favorable agreement soon.

He warned that Israeli retaliation might lead to a perpetual cycle of conflict, referencing decades and even millennia of regional tensions. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards described their missile barrage as a warning in response to Israel's earlier strikes on Beirut's suburbs, threatening broader action if provoked again.

Although an April 8 ceasefire had paused major hostilities among Iran, Israel, and the US, efforts to transform the truce into a lasting peace have stalled, and the recent strikes further undermined prospects for stability as the war marked its 100th day. In a separate Fox News interview, Trump reiterated that the Iranian strikes would hinder the near-final negotiations and urged Iran to return to the negotiating table. He also criticized Israel's Beirut strikes, indicating his disapproval. The White House did not provide immediate comment on the matter





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