US president Donald Trump will engage in talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing, focusing on easing trade tensions but also including topics like Iran, AI technology, Taiwan, and areas of mutual interest in trade. The meeting will take place in the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, with China and the US working on extending their trade truce and finding stability.

Donald Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for talks with Xi Jinping after delaying the visit in March over the Iran war. The superpower summit , although highly symbolic, will primarily focus on easing trade tensions between the two nations.

Topics including tariffs, Taiwan, and competition in AI technology and critical minerals will also be discussed. The leaders will enjoy a visit of tremendous symbolic significance, which includes a tour of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing and a lavish state banquet, to further strengthen their relationship. Donald Trump will pressure Xi Jinping to help end the Iran war and support US sanctions on China over the ongoing conflict.

The US president and Chinese leader will also discuss extending a year-long trade truce and identify areas of mutual interest in trade, such as agricultural purchases and purchases of aircraft. Stability will be the primary objective of the meeting, and both leaders aim to find common ground to address escalating trade tensions. A second official mentioned that an extension of the trade truce, which was agreed upon last October in South Korea, remains uncertain.

Taiwan and China's claim over the self-governing island of Taiwan will also be discussed





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Donald Trump Xi Jinping China Superpower Summit Iran War Easing Trade Tensions China-US Trade Trump's Ill-Fated Trip To China In March Temple Of Heaven Xi's Wife Liberal Arms Sales To Taiwan Airplane Farm Areas Of Mutual Interest In Trade Trade Truce

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