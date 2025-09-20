Trump to Host Erdogan at White House, Hopes for Fighter Jet Resolution

Former US President Donald Trump plans to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House, signaling a potential resolution to the fighter jet dispute. The visit marks Erdogan's first bilateral meeting since 2019, contrasting with the current administration's relations. Trump's positive stance towards Erdogan, despite Israeli concerns, and ongoing discussions about trade, military deals, and the F-35 program highlight the complexities of US-Turkey relations, particularly regarding the S-400 missile system and regional dynamics.

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House next week, expressing optimism regarding a resolution to their long-standing dispute over fighter jets. This upcoming meeting represents Erdogan’s first bilateral visit to the White House since 2019, marking a contrast to the often strained relationship that has existed between Erdogan and current US President Joe Biden.

Trump's approach towards Erdogan has consistently been more favorable, a stance that has drawn criticism from some of the United States' key allies, particularly Israel, which holds divergent views from Turkey on matters concerning Syria and the Gaza Strip. The primary point of contention between the two nations, the US removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program after Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The US government expressed concerns that the presence of the S-400 system could potentially jeopardize sensitive NATO secrets. \Trump confirmed that the two leaders are scheduled to convene on Thursday, following their participation in the UN General Assembly held in New York. He elaborated on his expectations for the meeting via his Truth Social platform, writing, We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively. Erdogan has also voiced confidence in the progress of their discussions, stating in July that he had reached an agreement with Trump concerning the delivery of advanced fighter jets. I think the F-35s will be delivered to Turkey step-by-step during his term, Erdogan stated. This amicable relationship between Trump and Erdogan is particularly noteworthy given Turkey's recent actions, including a crackdown on political opposition within the country. In March of this year, Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a leading opposition presidential candidate, was arrested on charges widely perceived as politically motivated. \The relationship between Turkey and the United States has created divisions within Trump's Republican Party, with some prominent figures, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing disapproval of Erdogan's alleged Islamist leanings and his strongly critical stance towards Israel. Furthermore, Turkey has allowed Hamas leaders to reside within its borders, further complicating the dynamics of the regional situation. Israel has recently conducted airstrikes in Qatar, a nation considered an ally of the United States, specifically targeting a Palestinian armed group held accountable for the October 2023 attacks. Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in persuading Trump to ease sanctions against Syria following the assumption of power by Islamist leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Amidst this complex geopolitical landscape, Israel has intensified its attacks on Syrian military sites, exploiting the instability that followed the removal of Bashar al-Assad. The United States has consistently supported diplomatic resolutions, and there is a hope from Syria to finalize the security arrangements with Israel before the end of the year. Prior to al-Shaibani's appearance at the UN General Assembly, senior US officials met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Washington. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau highlighted this historic opportunity for Syria to build a peaceful, prosperous and sovereign nation, after the US sanctions relief





