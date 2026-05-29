Trump to Decide on Iran Deal in White House Situation Room Meeting

President Donald Trump announced he will meet in the Situation Room to finalize a deal with Iran, setting strict conditions including Iran's non-nuclear weapon development, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, removal of sea mines, lifting of the U.S. blockade, and destruction of Iran's highly enriched uranium.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to convene a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Friday to make a final decision on a potential deal with Iran .

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump outlined the key conditions he expects the agreement to include: Iran must agree not to develop a nuclear weapon, the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened, all sea mines must be removed, the U.S. blockade on Iran must be lifted, and the United States must remove and destroy Iran's highly enriched uranium. He emphasized that no money would be exchanged until further notice and noted that other, less important items have been agreed upon.

The announcement comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions and signals a possible breakthrough in U.S.-Iran relations, though details remain vague and the path to implementation is uncertain. The president's statements reflect a continued push to resolve longstanding issues through direct negotiation, a hallmark of his unconventional foreign policy approach. By setting strict prerequisites, Trump aims to ensure that any deal addresses core U.S. security concerns, particularly nuclear non-proliferation and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, and its closure or mining has been a tactic used by Iran in past confrontations. Demanding its reopening and the removal of mines suggests a focus on securing maritime routes and reducing the risk of escalation. Similarly, the call for the dismantling of highly enriched uranium targets Iran's nuclear infrastructure, which the U.S. and its allies have long viewed as a proliferation risk.

However, the feasibility of such terms remains questionable. Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons and has insisted on the lifting of sanctions as a prerequisite for any substantive talks. The U.S. blockade, referring to economic sanctions, is a major point of contention, and Tehran is unlikely to agree to its removal without reciprocal concessions.

Trump's assertion that 'no money will be exchanged' may be an attempt to avoid criticism reminiscent of the 2015 nuclear deal controversy, where funds were released as part of the agreement. The vague reference to 'other items, of far less importance' hints at additional undisclosed provisions, possibly related to regional security or prisoner releases.

As the meeting approaches, observers will watch for signs of Iranian responsiveness and whether this unilateral U.S. framework can form the basis for renewed diplomacy or deepen the deadlock





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Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions

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