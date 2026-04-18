Trump Signals Continued Blockade of Iranian Ports, Dismisses Strait of Hormuz Tolls

President Donald Trump has indicated his intention to maintain a US blockade on Iranian ports and dismissed the possibility of Iran imposing tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, signaling ongoing tensions despite a recent ceasefire and reopening of the vital waterway. Trump's remarks suggest a firm stance on Iran, even as diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive peace deal appear to be faltering.

President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States intends to sustain its blockade on Iran ian ports should a peace agreement with Tehran fail to materialize, signaling a potential hardening of American policy. In remarks made to reporters, Trump expressed his view that a ceasefire, previously implemented, might not be extended upon its expiration.

This declaration comes amidst Iran's recent decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal maritime passage, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. However, Iran had previously issued warnings that it would consider reclosing the vital chokepoint if the US blockade persisted. Trump explicitly stated his position on the matter, telling journalists aboard Air Force One that while he might not renew the ceasefire, the blockade would remain in effect. The President's comments underscore the significant divergence in demands and perspectives between the United States and Iran, which have previously led to unsuccessful negotiations in Pakistan. President Trump specifically addressed the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, stating unequivocally that Iran would not be permitted to levy tolls on vessels traversing this critical waterway, a proposal Iran had put forward during earlier peace discussions. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction with the reopening of the global oil chokepoint. Trump further alluded to an upcoming meeting in Beijing in May as a potentially historic event. The President also reiterated the purported plan to jointly transfer enriched uranium stored in Iran to the United States, a key component of the proposed strategy to conclude the ongoing conflict, which commenced on February 28. Meanwhile, in a separate development, Petronas has confirmed that fuel supplies are expected to remain stable through June, following the arrival of a tanker carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia





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Donald Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Peace Deal

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